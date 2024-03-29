Good Smile’s Figma is taking pre-orders for its multitalented action figure based on Link from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch. This 5.9-inch “Link DX” figure costs $115.99 at the Good Smile U.S. shop and won’t be out until March 2025, but it should be worth the wait — and the money. Other retailers are accepting pre-orders, but at a higher cost, in case Good Smile sells through its pre-order supply.

Just like in the game, this Link action figure has a whole bag of tricks. It ships with goodies like the Master Sword, King Rauru’s right arm, a Construct Bow and arrow, a rock fused to a stick, and a Zonai rocket, among several other bits and bobs. My favorite feature is that Link can be split at the torso and stuck onto a circular pad, evoking his fun Ascend ability from the game, which lets him magically travel upwards through hard surfaces to reach higher ground.

This Link figure can strike numerous poses you’ll often see in the game, thanks to its assortment of accessories. Better yet, Link’s face can be swapped out so his emotion matches his actions. You’ll get standard, smiling, and shouting face plates. With the included stand, Link can appear to be shooting up to the Sky layer with a Zonai rocket fused onto his shield, dangling from his paraglider, or posed to be swinging down hard on some unsuspecting fool with the Rock Hammer. Those are just some of the possibilities.

I can’t think of a better gift to oneself, or to another Zelda fan than this customizable figure. But, if $149.99 is (understandably) outside of your budget, Figma is making a $79.99 version that’s just as detailed, but ships with fewer accessories.