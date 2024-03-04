Netflix’s The Gentlemen spinoff, The Traitors season 2 finale, and more new TV this week

This is a quiet week on TV, especially compared to the bonanza in theaters that is Dune: Part Two or the ongoing fervor around Helldivers 2 (shoutout to those servers).

But that doesn’t mean no TV is happening. Take it from me, a humble TV editor: There is basically constant television going. This week, shows are wrapping up, ramping up, and even making their big debuts — just ask some of the genderqueer comics of the Gender Agenda making their Netflix special debut. And if you’re still looking for something else to watch, feel free to check out our list of the best TV shows of the year (so far).

Here’s the biggest TV premieres and finales this week:

New shows on Netflix

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

Genre: Comedy special

Release date: March 5

Showrunner/creator: Hannah Gadsby

Cast: Ashley Ward, Jes Tom, Chloe Petts, and more

You know Hannah Gadsby from such comedic specials as Douglas and, more famously, Nanette. Now, Gadsby is hosting a comedy special (filmed at London’s Alexandra Palace) featuring genderqueer comics from around the world for a showcase under Gadsby’s umbrella.

The Gentlemen

Genre: Crime drama

Release date: March 7

Showrunner/creator: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and more

Eddie (Theo James) is a British aristocrat who’s just inherited a sizable family estate from his father. Only he soon learns the estate has become part of Mickey Pearson’s weed-growing empire, and unfortunately the proprietors don’t plan on going anywhere.

Blown Away season 4

Genre: Reality competition

Release date: March 8

Host: Nick Uhas

Cast: A group of talented glass-blowing artists

There is a reality show for everything these days! Also, who doesn’t want to watch the magic of glass blowing? Like all good reality shows, it provides us the finer points of a new subculture, and then by episode 4 you’re expert enough to judge.

New shows on Hulu

Extraordinary season 2

Genre: Superpowered coming of age

Release date: March 6, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Emma Moran

Cast: Máiréad Tyers, Luke Rollason, Bilal Hasna, and more

Season 2 of Extraordinary picks up right where season 1 left off: Jen (Máiréad Tyers) finding out the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she had hoped it would be. Unfortunately, nothing else is going perfectly either — like, for instance, the unexpected revelation Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) gets about his past life.

Death and Other Details season 1 finale

Genre: Murder mystery

Release date: March 5

Showrunner/creator: Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams

Cast: Mandy Patinkin, Violett Beane, and more

Ten episodes in and we’re finally going to get to the bottom of whodunit — of either of the murders this show kicked off with all those weeks ago. More importantly: Will Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin) get his mojo back?

New shows on Peacock

The Traitors season 2 finale

Genre: Reality show mafia game

Release date: March 7 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST

Host: Alan Cumming

Cast: A traitor and a few faithfuls

It’s all come down to this: The last day in the Scottish castle, the last chance to earn some money for the prize pot, and the last shot at roosting the final traitor out of their midst. Will the faithfuls pull it out??