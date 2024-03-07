The best Switch deals

There’s always a deal happening when it comes to Nintendo Switch games and accessories. Sometimes, there’s even a limited-time incentive for buying a Switch console. So, unless you need to buy a last-minute gift and don't have time to research deals, you shouldn’t pay full price before checking out this post. Below, you’ll find the Switch deals you should know about, so you don’t spend more than you need to.

We aim to keep this post updated on a frequent basis, so you can make it the first and last place you look before confidently making your next purchase.

Best Nintendo Switch console deals

Deals on Nintendo hardware are rare. Amazon has been known to occasionally knock a couple dozen bucks at most off the $299.99 Switch. But, by and large, any Switch console discount you see on Amazon is likely coming from a third-party seller that’s trying to stand out from the crowd. Buying from one could end up being a totally fine experience, but returns might be tricky if something’s wrong.

Starting on Sunday, March 10 and lasting through March 16, Nintendo is throwing in a $25 gift card when you buy a Switch Lite, Switch, or Switch OLED from a number of retailers.

It’s also worth knowing that, if you’re in the market for Nintendo’s $199.99 Switch Lite, you may want to buy one of its special edition models that includes Animal Crossing: New Horizons (normally $59.99) for free, not to mention it has a cool design.

In the current absence of big discounts on new Switch consoles, a safe route is buying one refurbished through Nintendo itself, which offers up to a $40 discount off the new cost. Your purchase will come with a one-year warranty, just like new models, so this is a good option if you want to save on your purchase.

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

Look, there are a bunch of Switch games on sale everyday. We can’t possibly cover them all. What we can do is focus on the biggest discounts on the most notable Switch titles, including ones that we’ve included in our list of the best Switch games.

QVC has a ongoing offer for new customers who may want to pick up a game or two. You can use the offer code WELCOME20 at checkout to save $20 on Switch games QVC lists over $40. Many must-play games on here, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and more.

Now through March 17, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are each $39.99.

To continue the celebration of Nintendo’s annual “Mario Day,” more games will be discounted starting Sunday, March 10 through March 16. This includes Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more.

Related Here are the best Mario Day 2024 deals

Best Nintendo Switch eShop gift card deals

At Eneba, you can currently get about $7 off the cost of a $50 eShop gift card. It’s not a big discount, but it’s something.

Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals

With most Switch game downloads coming in at under 20 GB, getting a 512 GB microSD card is a swell way to upgrade your storage and never look back. The Switch and Switch Lite have just 32 GB of storage built-in, while the Switch OLED has 64 GB. No matter your console, it’s not much, so you’ll want to get a microSD card at some point. Why not now?

Samsung 512 GB Evo Select microSD memory card $25

$35

29% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s 512 GB EVO Select microSD card is compatible with Nintendo Switch and Android smartphones and tablets. $25 at Amazon

You won’t be able to enjoy Switch games as well with a cracked or otherwise damaged screen. One easy, affordable purchase is a set of tempered glass protectors.

In case you want faster download speeds, or just more stable online multiplayer sessions, a USB to Ethernet adapter is the way forward. Connect the USB end into your Switch’s dock, and pipe in some speedy Ethernet.

If you enjoy playing Switch while seated, or perhaps in bed, buy this clamp to hold your Switch in place. You can fasten it to a bedside table, to your bedframe, or to some other surface to make it more ergonomic to game while you chill.

8BitDo’s USB Adapter 2 looks like a flash drive, but it enables something cool: the ability to connect PlayStation and Xbox controllers to your Switch. This is handy if you need another gamepad for Switch games, but don’t want to spend money on a new controller. You’ll need one of these adapters for each wireless controller you hope to connect.