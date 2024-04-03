Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom T-shirts are coming to Uniqlo in late April

Uniqlo’s latest video game collaboration may be its best yet. It teamed up with Nintendo on six T-shirts inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and they’re coming to stores in late April. Each $24.90 T-shirt features iconography and characters from Tears of the Kingdom. Have a look at them below.

The quote “Please lend him your power” adorns the front of this black T-shirt, with grey outlines of Link reaching for Princess Zelda. For context, in Tears of the Kingdom, Link is given strength (as well as several great Zonai abilities) thanks to Rauru’s arm, which was previously used to seal away the Demon King, Ganondorf. The back of the T-shirt features the key art from Tears of the Kingdom with Link perched on a collection of ruins in the sky.

This simple black T-shirt features a splash panel with Link, Zelda, and multiple sages, including Sidon, Yunobo, Riju, and Tulin in primary colors.

There are a grand total of 1,000 Korok seeds scattered around and above Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. Some of these tiny, leafy dudes can be found under rocks, stuck in trees, or roasting on a spit. But, it would seem that three of them are attempting to avoid detection on this beige T-shirt, with one cleverly stashed in the breast pocket.

The aimless spirits of slain monsters have returned, printed on this blood orange-colored T-shirt. The Blood Moon rises over a Boss Bokoblin and its minions, and a quote from Zelda is scrawled at the bottom.

I’d say this is a spoiler, but it’s literally on the shirt: The Light Dragon is the keeper of the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom and can only be found by tracing twelve of its tears across Hyrule. The azure eyes of this elusive beast adorn the front of this white T-Shirt, complete with a Master Sword embedded in the center above some sage words of caution to all would-be adventurers.

Addison, everyone’s favorite dorky try-hard, has been immortalized on this pocketed white T-shirt. Seen carrying his comically oversized sign across Hyrule in an attempt to impress his boss (if only he could get it to stand up), he seems to have made his way into this T-shirt’s breast pocket. An enlarged version of his sign can be found printed on the back of the shirt as well.

This lineup is just the latest in a long series of video game-themed apparel from Uniqlo, which has included collections inspired by classic Capcom titles and the Metal Gear Solid franchise. We’ll update this post once these shirts become available.