We’re giving away 150 tickets to Spy x Family Code: White in Santa Ana

See the Spy x Family movie before everyone else, at the Frida Cinema

By Chris Plante
/ new
Anya prepares to dig into a meal in Spy x Family Code: White
Image: Wit Studio/CloverWorks
Chris Plante co-founded Polygon in 2012 and is now editor-in-chief. He co-hosts The Besties, is a board member of the Frida Cinema, and created NYU’s first games journalism course.

Do you love Spy x Family? Do you want to see the new film before everyone else? Great news: We’re giving Polygon readers a chance to see an advanced screening of Spy x Family Code: White!

Polygon will present Spy x Family Code: White at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets will be given to the first 150 people to complete the Google Form below. To enter, you must be at least 18 years of age or older and live within 120 miles of Santa Ana so that you can attend in person at the Frida Cinema.

There are no plus-ones, but if you want to bring a guest please have them complete the form.

HOW TO ENTER:

  • Complete this form.
  • If you are one of the first 150 to contact us, you will receive an email within 1-2 days confirming your RSVP for the screening. Due to the volume of entries, we will only notify entrants who receive an RSVP.

Here are the full rules.

