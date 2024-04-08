Fallout, The Sympathizer, Kaiju No. 8, and more new TV this week

It’s a big week for TV! By which I mean, to me, there’s a lot of bangers this week.

Kaiju No. 8 is among the most fun I’ve had with a new manga in a little while, and the early glimpses of the anime promise to keep it up. The Sympathizer brings Park Chan-wook back to TV, and the result is a smart, good-looking show about a spy abroad. And Fallout, the long-awaited adaptation of the game series of the same name, is here and legitimately a good time!

All that and Shōgun is still going, Sand Land is airing on Hulu, Sugar is Sugaring (or at least investigating a curious LA case), and Elsbeth is still back!

Here are all the biggest TV premieres and finales this week.

New shows on Netflix

Heartbreak High season 2

Genre: Teen drama

Release date: April 11

Showrunner/creator: Hannah Carroll Chapman

Cast: Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloé Hayden, and more

Heartbreak High is introducing fresh blood for term two: a sports teacher, a mystery assailant, and some hotties to hang with. That should make the race for school captain a bit more complicated, and, yeah, cast off any hopes for a peaceful semester.

New shows on Max

The Sympathizer

Genre: Spy thriller (via dramedy)

Release date: April 14, with one episode

Showrunners/creators: Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar

Cast: Hoa Xuande, Toan Le, Robert Downey Jr., and more

The Captain (Hoa Xuande) didn’t want to flee to America with his general (Toan Le) following the end of the Vietnam War, but he does what he has to as a North Vietnamese plant in the South Vietnam army. Now he’s living within a refugee community and struggling to balance his current connections with his loyalties to the Viet Cong in this new series co-created by legendary filmmaker Park Chan-wook.

New shows on Prime Video

Fallout

Genre: Post-apocalyptic video game adaptation (funny)

Release date: April 12, with all episodes

Showrunners/creators: Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and more

It’s Fallout! From the noted video game series Fallout, and set in the Fallout universe (like, everything that happens here is technically canon, even if we don’t see how it intersects directly with the games).

It’s hard to nail the tone of this world, but Fallout has all that and more tricks up its sleeve. Plus: this Brotherhood of Steel armor! Neat as hell; I’m not over it.

New shows on Apple TV Plus

Franklin

Genre: Historical biopic

Release date: April 12, with three episodes

Showrunner/creator: Tim Van Patten

Cast: Michael Douglas, Assaad Bouab, Noah Jupe, and more

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, Franklin depicts one of the major gambles of Benjamin Franklin’s career: a secret mission to France in December 1776 to convince the French monarchy to back America in the mounting war. Should be easy for a guy who specializes in electrical experiments and has no diplomatic training!

New shows on Syfy

Chucky season 3B

Genre: Horror (evil doll)

Release date: April 10

Showrunner/creator: Don Mancini

Cast: Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Jennifer Tilly, and more

Chucky is back!!! The most fun show on television finally makes its return after an interminably long [Ed. note: only about five months] break in the middle of season 3. The killer doll is aging rapidly, all the while trying to undo his curse by killing as many people in the freakin’ White House as possible. But will the Hackensack kids stop Chucky before he kills Devon Sawa yet again? ...Probably not, but there’s always next season!

New shows on Crunchyroll

Kaiju No. 8

Genre: Kaiju shonen

Release date: April 13, with one episode

Studio: Production I.G

Kafka is just a regular guy, living in a world where kaiju semi-regularly attack the city. It’s how he earns his livelihood, as part of the cleanup crew sent to clear the kaiju body after the defense team comes in. Which is exactly how he has an unfortunate run-in with a kaiju that fucks his whole shit up — and kicks off one of the most exciting anime adaptations of the year.

Black Butler: Public School Arc

Genre: Fantasy

Release date: April 13, with one episode

Studio: CloverWorks

Weston College: Great Britain’s most prestigious public school and one that’s totally isolated from any intrusion, be it governmental mandates or family contact. Ciel Phantomhive is desperate to know its deal, so he enrolls to get closer — and to try to figure out what happened to the missing students, while also navigating the horrors of the school.