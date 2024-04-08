Unicorn Overlord is one of many great games that debuted during March. But next to Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Princess Peach: Showtime!, it’s possible that Vanillaware’s latest game flew under your radar, despite the developer’s stellar pedigree for RPGs. You definitely shouldn’t miss out on it now that it’s $20 off, costing $39.99 at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.

Like Vanillaware’s previous title, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Unicorn Overlords is presented in a gorgeous, painterly style that has become a signature look for the studio — oh, and there’s a lot going on. Similarly, it offers tactical, turn-based gameplay, with plenty of great characters you can get to know. However, this game piles on a lot more content that, according to our reviewer, is paced well enough to tempt you to explore all of it.

Several Polygon staffers are playing the game, and the prevailing wisdom is that Unicorn Overlords is best experienced on a portable, be it a Nintendo Switch, or on PS5 via the PlayStation Portal. The reason is because, well, you’re probably going to want to play it everywhere, all of the time.