Star Wars Outlaws pre-order guide

Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world adventure from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment, launches Aug. 30 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Players will take on the role of smuggler Kay Vess as they attempt to seek their fortune across a variety of new and classic locations in the Star Wars universe.

While Respawn Entertainment’s open-world Star Wars Jedi: Survivor puts forth an unforgiving melee combat system akin to Dark Souls, Outlaws seems to channel gameplay elements from the Uncharted franchise. This includes sneaking around, quickly resorting to shooting first if things go sideways, and of course, an ample supply of left hooks.

There are a three versions of Star Wars Outlaws that are available for pre-order. In this post, we’ll dig into:

Every pre-order option available, how much they cost, and where you can buy them

What bonuses each edition of Star Wars Outlaws includes

Star Wars Outlaws pre-order editions

Pre-ordering the $69.99 standard edition of the game will get you access to the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack which grants exclusive cosmetics for your ship and speeder. The standard version of Star Wars Outlaws is available to pre-order through Ubisoft, PlayStation, Xbox, the Epic Games Store, and Best Buy. Like most recent Ubisoft launches, there’s no Steam version in sight.

If you intend to play the game on PC via the Ubisoft Connect store, digital retailer Gamesplanet is offering a small discount on pre-orders. Normally $69.99, you can get Star Wars Outlaws for $62.99.

If you want three days of early access to Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll need to pre-order the $109.99 Gold Edition. This version of the game also gets you access to the season pass, which is currently slated to include at least two pieces of post-launch DLC, in addition to the “Jabba’s Gambit” mission at launch. You can currently reserve this version of Star Wars Outlaws from Ubisoft, PlayStation, Xbox, the Epic Games Store, and Best Buy.

The digital-exclusive Ultimate Edition costs $129.99 and comes packaged with everything included in the cheaper versions. Additionally, this premium version includes additional cosmetics in the form of the Rogue Infiltrator and Sabacc Shark bundles, as well as a digital art book with concepts and storyboards from the game. Currently, you can reserve this version of the game from Ubisoft, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store.

Alternatively, if you want everything included with the Ultimate Edition but don’t want to pay the full price, you can subscribe to Ubisoft Plus for $17.99 a month. This plan grants you all the same benefits, including three-day early access, and is available on PC and consoles.