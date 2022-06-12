 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hollow Knight: Silksong gets a new gameplay trailer, but still no release date

Hornet’s Hollow Knight sequel is coming to Game Pass on Xbox and PC

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Team Cherry’s long-awaited Hollow Knight sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, finally came out of hiding on Sunday at Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. The developer showed extended gameplay of Silksong and confirmed that it’s coming day one to Game Pass. But the studio still did not provide a release date for the highly anticipated and very delayed 2D platforming action game.

However, Xbox corporate vice president Sarah Bond later said that the games shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be released within the next 12 months.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a follow-up to 2017’s Hollow Knight, the beloved, Dark Souls-inspired Metroidvania filled with bug people. But Silksong follows a new protagonist, Hornet, who played both friend and foe to the Knight in the original game. In Hollow Knight: Silksong, players get to control her, navigating a completely new world and using new powers.

According to Team Cherry’s original announcement, the developer intended Silksong to be add-on content for the original Hollow Knight but the project grew much larger. “Almost from the very start, Hornet’s adventure was intended to take place in a new land, but as we dove in, it quickly became too large and too unique to stay a DLC, as initially planned,” the developer said.

The original Hollow Knight was released in 2017 for Windows PC. Team Cherry later brought the game to Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Hollow Knight was originally crowdfunded through Kickstarter. Players who backed the game’s fundraising campaign will automatically get Hollow Knight: Silksong for free.

In This Stream

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 21 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Here’s what’s coming to Game Pass over the next 12 months

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Hideo Kojima is working on a new Xbox game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Persona series is coming to Xbox

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Diablo 4 coming next year, Blizzard reveals Necromancer class

By Nicole Carpenter and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon