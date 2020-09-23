Every Marvel movie release set for 2022 and beyond

The Marvel Cinematic Universe did not end with Avengers: Endgame, but it did take a big break, and its return across 2021 and 2022 was understandably a little shaky.

Marvel’s grand design extends far into the future, but the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Disney to shift its plans and led to a rather chaotic Phase 4, with many shifting release dates as well as the first TV shows to be integrated into MCU continuity. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios set to put this uncertain era behind it by officially closing the door on Phase 4 and laying out firm plans for Phases 5 and even 6, including setting release dates for many previously announced films and announcing two new Avengers movies, through to the end of 2025.

With this new gamut of release dates — and some new titles and first looks — the MCU machine keeps on churning. From the introduction of Blade and the Fantastic Four to the return of Daredevil in his first official MCU TV series, here’s every planned future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and Disney Plus show.

2022

Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters is set to get her own Disney Plus series, which looks to blend a legal procedural with comedy and superhero hi-jinks. Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as the big, green lawyer, with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, and even Tim Roth as the Abomination. Remember him? From The Incredible Hulk? From 2008?

I Am Groot: Aug. 10

I Am Groot will be a series of Disney Plus shorts featuring new characters from around the Marvel Universe.

Officially closing out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes this sequel from original Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. After Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, the role of T’Challa was not recast; instead, Wakanda Forever will focus on the expanded cast of characters introduced in the first film, including Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman as Shuri, Okoye, and Everett K. Ross, respectively. Tenoch Huerta joins as likely antagonist Namor, and we’ll also get a first glimpse of Dominique Thorne as Ironheart.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: December 2022

Move over, The Star Wars Holiday Special — there’s a new galaxy in town. And it’ll be filmed on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 exclusively for Disney Plus.

2023

Scott Lang’s wacky adventures will inaugurate Phase 5 with a battle against the time-traveling villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), whom Marvel describes as “very important to Phase 5,” as well as M.O.D.O.K. But Scott will have some help, in the form of his now (thanks to the Snap) all grown-up daughter Cassie Lang, played by Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer return, and none other than Bill Murray joins the cast.

Secret Invasion: Spring 2023

This six-episode Disney Plus series, based on Marvel Comics’ Secret Invasion event, stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull agent Talos as they deal with a, well, secret Skrull invasion on Earth. Conspiracy, intrigue, and spy-movie goings-on are the order of the day. Also appearing will be Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: May 5

Director James Gunn returns to put a cap on his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, which, it’s now confirmed, will be the final outing for the team (in this form, anyway). According to a trailer shown to SDCC 2022 attendees, there’s a focus on Rocket, while the team will face a new threat from the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and meet the mysterious Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

Echo: Summer 2023

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is getting around; after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, he’s going to crop up in this sequel of sorts to the Hawkeye series, before finally getting his own show back in 2024. Vincent D’Onofrio also appears as Kingpin. Echo is a Disney Plus series following Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American woman with the power to perfectly copy another person’s movements.

Loki season 2: Summer 2023

A second helping of the televisual adventures of Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god was confirmed in the final episode of the first season, but nothing else is known about the return of the show yet — except that we now know we’ll be watching it in summer 2023.

The Marvels: Jul. 28

The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel will be called The Marvels, since the Captain Marvel power family continues to grow. With Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), alias Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) — the superhero known as Photon, who was introduced in WandaVision — joining Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, it’s shaping up to be an all-female team movie. The director is Nia DaCosta (Candyman), but beyond that, we don’t know much.

Blade: Nov. 3

Following Wesley Snipes’ incarnation of the vampire hunter will be no mean feat, but Marvel couldn’t have recruited a better actor to do it: the brilliant Mahershala Ali. The great Delroy Lindo will also make an appearance, while Bassam Tariq directs.

Ironheart: Fall 2023

After taking her bow in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) gets her own series. The character is a brilliant young engineer who makes her own power suit, much like Iron Man’s, after reverse-engineering some of Tony Stark’s tech.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Winter 2023

The great Kathryn Hahn returns to the role of Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who served as the eventual antagonist of WandaVision, in this Disney Plus series. Wanda cruelly left her trapped in the role of a suburban normie at the end of the previous show, so she probably won’t be in the best mood at the start of this new adventure.

2024

Daredevil: Born Again: Spring 2024

After warming us up with a string of cameos, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is the first character from Marvel’s Netflix shows to make the jump to headlining his own, official MCU series on Disney Plus. Vincent D’Onofrio returns as his nemesis Wilson Fisk, alias Kingpin.

Captain America: New World Order: May 3

After assuming the mantle — or rather, shield — left by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the Disney Plus show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie headlines his own Captain America movie for the first time in 2024. The script is by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, and the director is Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox), but there’s no cast announced beyond Mackie at present.

Thunderbolts: July 26

Little is known about the film that will officially close out Phase 5. The Thunderbolts are essentially the Marvel Comics version of DC’s Suicide Squad, a group of villains pressed into working together for someone else’s cause on pain of death. Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank) is set to direct.

Fantastic Four: Nov. 8

Phase 6 begins with the most hotly anticipated MCU debut this side of the X-Men. The fourth time is hopefully the charm for Marvel’s First Family, who have long suffered from lackluster cinematic adaptations. Casting has yet to be announced, though, and the film is once again seeking a director after Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jon Watts withdrew.

2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: May 2

In 2025, Marvel Studios will return to its most successful sub-franchise, and also to the strategy that saw it close out Phase 3 with a pair of Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame. The first new Avengers film has no director or cast yet, but going by its title, Jonathan Major’s Kang will play an important role.

Avengers: Secret Wars: Nov. 7

The second Avengers film of 2025 will close out Phase 6 and end what Marvel is now calling the Multiverse Saga, the way Avengers: Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga. Again, there’s no cast or director attached yet, but the title refers to a cosmic comics crossover event about collapsing multiverses that could even herald a complete reboot of the MCU.

Announced, but no release date

Armor Wars

For the darker side of what happens when Iron Man tech falls into the wrong hands, Don Cheadle will return as War Machine in a Disney Plus series based on Marvel Comics’ Armor Wars.

Untitled Wakanda series featuring Okoye

Danai Gurira has signed on for what is reportedly an origin story series for the leader of the Dora Milaje, Okoye.

An untitled Deadpool sequel

Marvel Studios has promised to continue 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool franchise with star Ryan Reynolds in the lead. A new, R-rated Deadpool film is currently in development, with Free Guy’s Shawn Levy set to direct.

A Shang-Chi sequel

A sequel to 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings is in development at Marvel Studios, with little known about it so far, other than that Simu Liu will return in the title role.