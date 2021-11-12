Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi gets first behind-the-scenes look filled with concept art

Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the many Star Wars shows currently in the works, has its first official footage. Fans’ first look at the new Disney Plus show came during the streamer’s 2021 Disney Plus Day on Nov. 12, where it showed off some of the new series coming to the streaming platform.

The video is mostly an interview with Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, who gushes about his excitement for the show and for Star Wars in general. McGregor says that he’s especially excited to be reunited with his prequel co-star Hayden Christensen who will return to his role as Darth Vader. During this interview, the trailer cuts to a few pieces of concept art, which don’t reveal much about the show, but do look great. We also get to see Christensen training for a lightsaber battle — a welcome promise.

The rest of the series’ cast is full of stars and will also include O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Long Shot), Sung Kang (Fast Five), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), and Benny Safdie (Good Time).

The Star Wars series has undergone quite a bit of production hassle in the time since it was first reported in 2019. Since then the show was put on hold and apparently got retooled into something a little bit different. According to Disney, the series began production in April 2021, with Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul) directing each episode.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released sometime in 2022 on Disney Plus.