The best gaming headsets 2021

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Finding the right gaming headset isn’t easy. Unfortunately, there’s no one-size-fits-all option — literally. Everyone interested in playing video games with a gaming headset on has different requirements, preferences, and physical demands. We’re here to help you make the best choice for your head, ears, and even your eyes.

Over the past few years, multiple members of the Polygon team have put on and tested a variety of gaming headsets. Each of us is unique and looks for different things in the units we place on our heads. Our individuality allows us to offer an array of options and alternatives no matter what you’re looking for in a gaming headset.

Below is our ever-evolving list of the best gaming headsets, updated for 2021.

Polygon Essentials is a collection of persistently updated lists of the best of the best games for each platform — from the hardware’s launch to its end of production — as well as the best entertainment across virtually every medium. For folks new to a platform, think of this as a starter kit. For long-term fans, consider it a list of what to play or watch next. We’ll be updating these lists often, with entries listed in reverse chronological order. To see a collection of other titles we recommend that might not have made the Essentials lists, check out Polygon Recommends .

Best wireless gaming headset

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Whether you playing on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Windows PC one of the best gaming headsets is the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2. Its price, system compatibility, comfort, and features make it a well-rounded pair of headphones, regardless of your needs.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 comes into variants: One that wirelessly connects directly to the Xbox Series X and another that requires a dongle that works with both the PS5 and Switch. Regardless of which you pick, getting them to work with your system is pain-free.

However, the standout connectivity feature is the added Bluetooth audio. After configuring the headset on an Android or iOS device, you can use Bluetooth audio independent of the audio coming from your gaming console. That means you can stream your own music from your phone while still hearing the game audio. More importantly, that means you can hop on a Discord chat or even a phone call and hear your game perfectly at the same time.

My preferred way to play games like Pokémon Unite or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is to pop on these headphones while I’m on the couch, fire up my game, and connect to a Discord call on my phone. The two volume dials on the side of the headphones allow me to independently mix both the game and Bluetooth audio so I can perfectly tune what I hear. It’s been a great way to easily add voice chat to my Nintendo Switch gameplay sessions since the console has no easy to accommodate it. —Jeff Ramos

Best gaming headset for glasses wearers

Syn Pro Air Wireless

Syn Pro Air Wireless

$150

This lightweight headset is perfect for people who wear glasses. It's great for gaming, listening to music, and even taking video calls (if you don't mind the glowing colors on the side of the headset).

$125 at Walmart

The Syn Pro Air Wireless has been one of my favorite pairs of headphones to wear for long periods of time. That’s because Roccat’s “ProSpecs” design makes these light headphones feel great while wearing glasses. The earcups and the band’s clamping force are created in such a way that they don’t pinch or shove my glasses around while wearing them. This comfortable benefit doesn’t come at the cost of great audio quality or compromises elsewhere.

I was able to wear these comfortably for hours while listening to music, taking calls for work, and coordinating tactics over a Discord call while playing games like Apex Legends. Unlike most gaming headphones, I never experienced any fatigue after wearing them for extended periods of time. They are so light they don’t weigh down on my head nearly as much as some of my other favorite headsets. The ProSpecs design makes these glasses comfortable, even with my thick-framed glasses. —JR

Best big gaming headset for large heads

Razer Kraken

Razer Kraken

$47

The Razer Kraken is a big and comfy headset that fits great on people with large heads. It fits well on those with average or smaller head sizes too. The gaming headset comes in black, white, pink, and Razer green.

Having a large head comes with its own set of challenges when it comes to finding a headset that fits comfortably during long gameplay sessions. Being someone who wears glasses only makes matters worse. The Razer Kraken headphones address both of these issues for me. At first glance, Kraken headphones may look chunky and heavy, but I’ve never noticed that heft thanks to several features that make them feel comfortable.

The headset’s headband is thick and sturdy where it needs to be so it doesn’t feel flimsy. Surrounding that durable frame is plush padding that lets the headphones rest on my skull without feeling like a metal beam is draped over my head. I’ve worn these headsets for hours playing games while on a Discord chat, standing while taking Zoom calls, and listening to music during my workday. Through all of that, the top of my head has never felt any strain.

I’ve often found that my big noggin forces me to compromise somewhere when trying to find the right headset. Whether that’s tightness because armbands don’t stretch long enough to wrap around my head well or having to wear a big chunky headset. The Krakens seem to hit the mark in all the areas that matter to large-headed folks like me: comfort and weight. —JR

Best gaming headset for small heads

Logitech G733

Logitech G733

$150 at Best Buy

I used the very common Logitech G430 headset back in the day, but after wearing it for hours, the pressure on the top of my dome would make it feel sore, despite the cushioning on the top. The G733 seemingly gets rid of that problem and it’s stylish to boot.

The headset itself feels way less clunky and heavy, so there’s less weight pulling down and I don’t feel like I have a dent on the top of my head after a long gaming session.

The removable microphone and swanky color options are only bonuses for this comfy headset. —Julia Lee

Best PS5 headset

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

The Pulse 3D is a gaming headset, so there’s a microphone built in — two of them, in fact. They’re built into the headset itself, though, so there’s no unwieldy boom for the microphone. Controls for everything from power to volume to chat-versus-game sound priority are comfortably arrayed around the left can. With no protruding mic and easy-to-reach buttons, the overall design is sleek and matches the PlayStation 5’s aesthetic perfectly.

It’s a headset designed for the PS5, so things like the look and ease of connectivity aren’t surprising. What surprised us most is how comfortable they are. I know I have a large head and lots of hair on top of that, but the Pulse 3D is easily the most comfortable gaming headset I’ve used. —Jeff Parkin