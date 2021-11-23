Jurassic World: Dominion’s prologue trailer starts 65 million years ago and ends in dystopia

When fans arrived for their showings of F9 this past summer, they were met with a surprise sneak peak of another massive upcoming blockbuster for Universal, Jurassic World 3 aka Jurassic World: Dominion. The teaser “prologue” was only available in IMAX screenings of the movie, but months later, it’s finally been released into the wild.

The prologue, which Universal notes is not part of the actual finished film, chronicles the life of dinosaurs in the before-extinction times. The effects are dazzling, and recall, of all things, Terrance Malick’s prehistoric sections of The Tree of Life. Somewhat hilariously, a certain creature from the original Jurassic Park makes a cameo before the action jumps ahead to present day, where dinosaurs are alive once again ... and rampaging through a drive-in movie theater. Life finds a way, baby.

The takeaway: Dominion will pick up quite a while after the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which had dinosaurs were unleashed on the world and now roam free. This isn’t the first look at the world of Dominion that we’re seen, either. In 2019, Universal released a short film that showed a small family doing their best to survive the arrival of some dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be directed by Colin Trevorrow who is returning to the franchise after directing Jurassic World. Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldbum will all be returning from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, while Jurassic World stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt will return as well.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released next summer on June 10, 2022.