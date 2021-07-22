Timothée Chalamet confronts his sandy destiny in new trailer for Dune

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune on Thursday, featuring Timothée Chalamet as a rising Paul Atreides, the nascent savior of the galaxy and messiah of the Fremen. Look. Dune is complicated.

But the trailer opens with the words of Zendaya’s Chani, native of the oppressed and vilified Fremen tribespeople, and Paul’s eventual one true love, before getting around to all the explosions and sword fights that you’d expect from the space epic that spawned all space epics.

Paul’s allies are rounded out by Rebecca Ferguson as his mother, Lady Jessica; Oscar Isaac as his noble father, Duke Leto; and various Atreides family retainers, like Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho.

But the new trailer gives us our best look yet at Dune’s villains, especially Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, a man so fully morally bankrupt that he doesn’t even deign to walk, opting to have levitating bands attached to his own flesh so he can just float around like a horrible balloon. Harkonnen’s allies include Dave Bautista as beastly Glossu Rabban and David Dastmalchian’s conniving Piter de Vries.

Originally slated for a December 2020 release, Dune will hit theaters on Oct. 22, 2021, with a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

Just remember: Everybody in this movie poops their pants.