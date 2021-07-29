 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Annapurna Interactive reveals too many good new projects

New, 10 comments

New games from the devs behind Observation, Falcon Age, Sound Shapes, Gone Home, and The Stanley Parable

By Michael McWhertor
A screenshot of The Artful Escape Image: Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Publisher Annapurna Interactive, the video game arm of the artsy movie studio that has brought us games like What Remains of Edith Finch, Outer Wilds, Donut County, Florence, The Pathless, Wattam, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and many others just announced a slew of promising new projects on Thursday during a digital showcase.

While some of them are early, four untitled game projects sound promising based on each developer’s previous work. The newly announced games includes projects from:

  • Outerloop Games, the team behind Falcon Age
    Its new, untitled project (expect to hear that a lot) will pair themes of “immigrant culture, growing up in the U.S., gossiping aunties, overbearing parents, and family pressure,” said Chandana Ekanayake, studio head at Outerloop, with skateboarding.
  • Ivy Road, a new studio Davey Wreden and Karla Zimonja
    Wreden’s work on The Stanley Parable and The Beginner’s Guide, and Zimonja’s work on Gone Home and Tacoma pretty much guarantee we’re going to get a game with some good, good writing. Daniel “C418” Rosenfeld of Minecraft fame is making the music!
  • Jessica Mak, who previously worked on Everyday Shooter and Sound Shapes
    Mak’s next game looks similarly music game-inspired, and gives off light Rez vibes in snippets of what appeared to be in-development gameplay of the untitled project.
  • No Code, best known for Observation
    Jon McKellan, co-founder and creative director at No Code, said the team never set out to make horror games. “We’ve set out to make thrillers or atmospheric sci-fi,” McKellan said, but audience reaction is a bit different. This time, however, No Code is setting out to make a horror game, its biggest project ever.

Here’s what else Annapurna Interactive announced during Thursday’s showcase:

The Artful Escape

Musical narrative adventure The Artful Escape will include voice actors Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong and Carl Weathers, and will launch on Sept. 9 for Xbox and Windows PC.

Neon White

Neon White creative director Ben Esposito (Donut County) shows off the “game for freaks” coming to Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

A Memoir Blue

Developed by Cloisters Interactive, A Memoir Blue is described as “an interactive poem about a superstar athlete and the all-encompassing love between mother and daughter.”

Storyteller

Storyteller is part puzzle game, part genre storytelling game. It’s coming to Steam (where a playable demo is available).

Skin Deep

The new shooter(?) from Blendo Games (Thirty Flights of Loving, Quadrilateral Cowboy) looks very weird in its first stinky gameplay.

Oh, and Annapurna also showcased the “first and only” expansion for Outer Wilds, announced a release date for Solar Ash, and showed new gameplay from cyberpunk cat adventure Stray.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0 update is now live

By Michael McWhertor
1 comment / new

Dune’s stars loved (and hated) their iconic stillsuits

By Joshua Rivera
3 comments / new

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender casts Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

By Austen Goslin
5 comments / new

Revisit Tecmo’s long-forgotten Rygar in a 154-page fan book

By Matt Leone
3 comments / new

Battlefield 2042 offers 10-hour trial to EA Play and Game Pass subscribers

By Ana Diaz
1 comment / new

Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed until late 2022

By Nicole Carpenter
3 comments / new