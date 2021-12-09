 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Elden Ring trailer is all about the lore

New, 1 comment

FromSoftware’s story trailer explains the history of Elden Ring

By Michael McWhertor

FromSoftware’s next big game, Elden Ring, got a new trailer at The Game Awards on Thursday, and this one’s dripping in the lore that author George R.R. Martin helped create with game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. A character known as the Storyteller offers a brief history lesson about the Elden Ring, the Lands Between, and the forthcoming conflict that players will experience next year.

Fans of FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games will feel right at home here; the new trailer for Elden Ring is the kind of lore-heavy exposition that precedes most Dark Souls games, which, when first viewed, may not make much sense. But like FromSoft’s other action-role-playing games, players will piece together the story and their role in it over the course of the game.

Elden Ring was originally announced in June 2019 at E3. The fantasy action-role-playing game is a collaboration between FromSoftware and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, and it will send players to the Lands Between as a Tarnished to restore the titular Elden Ring and become the region’s new lord. For more on the game, check out Polygon’s Elden Ring preview.

Elden Ring is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Feb. 25, 2022.

In This Stream

The Game Awards 2021: All the news and announcements

View all 30 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

New clip for The Matrix Resurrections is twist after twist

By Petrana Radulovic
1 comment / new

The 29 biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2021

By Nicole Carpenter
2 comments / new

The Matrix Awakens imagines the future of storytelling in Unreal Engine 5

By Toussaint Egan
1 comment / new

Free-to-play ARC Raiders is first game from ex-Battlefield developers

By Owen S. Good

The Halo TV series’ first full trailer shows Master Chief in action

By Austen Goslin
6 comments / new

Asia’s FPS hit CrossfireX launches on Xbox in 2022

By Owen S. Good