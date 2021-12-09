New Elden Ring trailer is all about the lore

FromSoftware’s next big game, Elden Ring, got a new trailer at The Game Awards on Thursday, and this one’s dripping in the lore that author George R.R. Martin helped create with game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. A character known as the Storyteller offers a brief history lesson about the Elden Ring, the Lands Between, and the forthcoming conflict that players will experience next year.

Fans of FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games will feel right at home here; the new trailer for Elden Ring is the kind of lore-heavy exposition that precedes most Dark Souls games, which, when first viewed, may not make much sense. But like FromSoft’s other action-role-playing games, players will piece together the story and their role in it over the course of the game.

Elden Ring was originally announced in June 2019 at E3. The fantasy action-role-playing game is a collaboration between FromSoftware and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, and it will send players to the Lands Between as a Tarnished to restore the titular Elden Ring and become the region’s new lord. For more on the game, check out Polygon’s Elden Ring preview.

Elden Ring is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Feb. 25, 2022.