Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced by Monolith Soft

Monolith Soft’s JRPG makes its big return

By Ana Diaz

Monolith Soft and Nintendo announced Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next installment in the popular JRPG series, at a Nintendo Direct on Wednesday. It’s slated to release in Sept. 2022.

According to the announcement, the game will depict the future of Xenoblade Chronicles’s and Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s worlds. The new trailer teased a sprawling, war-torn world filled with giant war machines as characters fight over allegiances.

Both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are massive open-world third-person RPGs with real-time combat. In the original Xenoblade Chronicles you play as Shulk, a warrior on a quest for revenge after the destruction of their home. Nintendo also released Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch, which updated the original Xenoblade Chronicles with fresh graphics and UI changes in May 2020.

Each Xenoblade Chronicles game follows a different cast. In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, you play as Rex and Pyra as they embark on a search to find a mythical paradise. It came to Switch all the way back in 2017.

Even if you haven’t played any of these games, you might recognize a few of their characters. Xenoblade Chronicles’ protagonist Shulk was a playable character in the two most recent Smash Bros. games, and was joined by Pyra and Mythra, two other main characters from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC in March. Also, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild got a special crossover event to celebrate Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

