Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer unleashes the multiverse of villains

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home throws Peter Parker head first into the multiverse. The big look, released on Tuesday, gives viewers a taste of the timeline chaos that’s coming when the movie is released on Dec. 17.

After months of teasing, this trailer finally reveals the full extent of Marvel’s Spider-Man multiverse. After Doctor Strange casts a spell to make people forget he is Spider-Man, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is pit against the villains of earlier movies. Lined up are Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) — who we saw in the first trailer— Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Don’t expect any other Spider-Mans just yet.

One character we don’t see in the trailer is Eddie Brock and his Symbiote pal Venom. There’s been no confirmation that Tom Hardy would appear in the movie, but we know the character at least exists in the same universe as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. In the after-credits sequence for Venom: Let Their Be Carnage, Eddie and Venom are transported to a new reality — seemingly by the Dr. Strange spell from the first No Way Home Trailer. Once they arrive, they see J.K. Simmons reveal Peter Parker’s secret identity, proving that they’re finally in the MCU — even if they aren’t in this trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is once again directed by Jon Watts, with a cast led by Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei. As Holland has said, it’s intended to be the “end” of this franchise. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version,” the star said in October. “It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”