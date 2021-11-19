See The CW Batwoman’s take on Poison Ivy in all her glory

Poison Ivy, one of Batman and DC Comics’ most infamous (not to mention glamorous) villains, has not had much luck breaking back into live-action after 1997’s ill-fated Batman & Robin — notwithstanding a role in TV’s Gotham. But after a resurgence in the comics over the years, plus a key role in the Harley Quinn animated series on HBO Max, it was only a matter of time before the diabolical botanist would blossom again. But her new appearance in Batwoman season 3 may not come how most fans expect.

On Friday, The CW unveiled the first photo of Nicole Kang, who plays series regular Dr. Mary Hamilton, as Poison Ivy.

Over the last several episodes, Mary has been more and more frustrated with her supporting role to Batwoman. But after she is infected by one of Pamela Isley’s vines, Mary gets the chance to claim some power for herself while taking on the mantle of Poison Ivy.

At the end of Batwoman season 2, original hero Kate Kane (Wallis Day, taking over for Ruby Rose) anointed Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) as the new Batwoman before heading off to find her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne. In one of the season’s final moments, fans saw Poison Ivy’s plants floating down a river ... a clear sign of what was to come.

Batwoman season 3 premiered on Oct. 13. While Mary’s transformation only happened in this week’s episode of the show, we still have yet to actually see Pamela Isley, who will be played by Bridget Regan. However, Isley is expected to play a prominent role in the back half of the season, particularly with Mary now taking on the botanist’s famous alter-ego. She joins two other newcomers this season: Nick Creegan and Victoria Caragena, as Marquis Jet and Renee Montoya, respectively.