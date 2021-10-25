Everything we know about Dune 2

Dune Part One has finally arrived in theaters and on HBO Max, but the first half’s cliffhanger ending already has fans eager for the sequel.

And while it took the studio a few days after Part One’s release to make things official, on Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. announced Dune Part Two on Oct. 26. The sequel is set to arrive in theaters in October 2023.

Will there be a Dune 2?

Yes, on Oct. 26, Legendary Pictures tweeted the first image teaser the sequel and officially announcing that it was on the way.

This is only the beginning...



Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

The announcement of the sequel didn’t come as much surprise. Before it was even official, Director Denis Villeneuve had said that he was optimistic about the prospects of a sequel. Meanwhile, when WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff was asked by Deadline about Part Two she said “will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that.”

Another sign that a sequel could be coming was the movie’s performance. The tentpole made $40 million in its opening weekend in the U.S., putting it ahead of every other Warner Bros. movie released so far this year. That’s on top of the more than $200 million the film’s made at the international box office.

When will Dune 2 be released?

The movie will be released in October 2023, according to Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

Will Denis Villeneuve and the rest of the cast be back for Dune Part 2?

That seems to be the plan. Of course, because Part Two hasn’t started filming yet, it will likely have to work around the schedules of its huge cast. Director Denis Villeneuve has expressed his excitement about continuing the story of Dune, and possibly even adapting the stories of the other books in the series in the future.

Who else is coming to Arrakis for Dune Part 2?

Dune’s sequel cast is likely expanding with a few fantastic additions. While Warner Bros. has been quiet about casting news, several reports have circulated about three new cast members.

The first is Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh (Midsummar), who is reported to play Princess Irulan Corrino, a Bene Gesserit who eventually has a relationship with Paul. Next is Austin Butle (who will play Elvis in Baz Luhrman’s biopic about the musician later this year), who is reported to play Feyd-Rautha, the cruel and cunning nephew of Baron Harkonnen. Finally, there are reports that Oscar-winner Christopher Walken will join the cast as The Emperor, which likely refers to Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, the ruler of the universe at the time of the story and father of Princess Irulan Corrino.

What will the story for Dune Part 2 be?

We have a whole post that gives away quite a few spoilers about the back-half of Dune if you’re looking for a more detailed answer. But, if you want to save the surprises for the movie, then the short version is that the Dune Part Two will cover the second half of Frank Herbert’s original novel.

Update (Oct. 26): Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have announced that Dune Part Two is officially happening. The sequel will arrive in October 2023, according to the studios. The rest of the story has been updated to reflect this announcement.