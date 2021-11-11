 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rainbow Six Extraction arrives in January, comes with free cross-play ‘Buddy Pass’

Ubisoft’s tactical alien shooter will let you play with a pal for free

By Owen S. Good

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will launch Jan. 20, 2022, Ubisoft announced Thursday. In addition, the publisher dropped the price of the standard edition of the sci-fi tactical shooter — it will now cost $39.99. (A deluxe version of Extraction with three “bonus packs” will cost $49.99.)

Ubisoft also announced it will include two Buddy Pass tokens with each copy of Rainbow Six Extraction, which will allow friends to play the game with you for free for a two-week trial period. Rainbow Six Extraction will have cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and those platforms will support the Buddy Pass.

Rainbow Six Extraction began life as Rainbow Six Quarantine when it was announced at E3 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the game got a new name and a new launch date (the project’s second delay, in fact).

Extraction is a spinoff of the popular Outbreak event from 2015’s Rainbow Six Siege, the franchise’s most recent, multiplayer-only release, which has since evolved into a service game with seasonal events and a battle pass. Extraction figures to follow that successful model.

In a story trailer shown during E3 2021, Tom Clancy fans got the setup for Extraction: An asteroid crashes into Earth, spreading a space infection all over the planet. Rainbow Six’s operators don high-tech PPE and get to clearing out the alien menace. Operators familiar to Siege players, such as Ela, Ash, and Hibana, will appear in Extraction.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Happy Home Paradise unlock guide – Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

By Julia Lee

Visit a Guardian Tower – Fortnite Shadow Ops Impromptu Tactical punchcard questline guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

Bungie’s 30th Anniversary pack will give Destiny 2 players what they want: Exotic buffs

By Ryan Gilliam
2 comments / new

Microsoft is updating its PC gaming store to make Xbox Game Pass easier to use

By Ana Diaz
3 comments / new

Magic’s Innistrad: Crimson Vow will be a party for the ageless

By Charlie Hall

Six actually interesting answers from Todd Howard’s Reddit AMA

By Owen S. Good
3 comments / new