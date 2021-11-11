Rainbow Six Extraction arrives in January, comes with free cross-play ‘Buddy Pass’

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will launch Jan. 20, 2022, Ubisoft announced Thursday. In addition, the publisher dropped the price of the standard edition of the sci-fi tactical shooter — it will now cost $39.99. (A deluxe version of Extraction with three “bonus packs” will cost $49.99.)

Ubisoft also announced it will include two Buddy Pass tokens with each copy of Rainbow Six Extraction, which will allow friends to play the game with you for free for a two-week trial period. Rainbow Six Extraction will have cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and those platforms will support the Buddy Pass.

Rainbow Six Extraction began life as Rainbow Six Quarantine when it was announced at E3 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the game got a new name and a new launch date (the project’s second delay, in fact).

Extraction is a spinoff of the popular Outbreak event from 2015’s Rainbow Six Siege, the franchise’s most recent, multiplayer-only release, which has since evolved into a service game with seasonal events and a battle pass. Extraction figures to follow that successful model.

In a story trailer shown during E3 2021, Tom Clancy fans got the setup for Extraction: An asteroid crashes into Earth, spreading a space infection all over the planet. Rainbow Six’s operators don high-tech PPE and get to clearing out the alien menace. Operators familiar to Siege players, such as Ela, Ash, and Hibana, will appear in Extraction.