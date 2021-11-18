Driving vehicles into unwanted places is the definitive Halo experience

Have you really ever played Halo: Combat Evolved if you haven’t attempted to drive a Warthog into the map room at the end of Silent Cartographer? Well, yes — but the tight-squeeze challenge still feels like an essential way to play Halo.

There are so many spaces along this path through which a Warthog should not fit. You need to use a rocket launcher to maneuver the vehicle through too small doors, create driving techniques to fit through tight hallways, use grenades to shimmy it through holes in the floor — it’s not easy. And yet, we persist.

You see, driving Halo’s vehicles — like the UNSC Warthog, Covenant Banshee, or even one of the two factions’ tanks — into places they shouldn’t be is a definitive, core part of the Halo experience. There are even some iconic vehicle techniques and challenges, like the Warthog in the map room, or using a Banshee to get the infamous Scarab Gun in Halo 2.

As more and more Halo games have been released, players have continued the tradition of stuffing vehicles in places they have no reason to be. There’s no doubt in my mind that this will continue into Halo Infinite when it’s released in December. In fact, players in the game’s multiplayer beta have already started testing the limits. Warthog on a Pelican, anyone? Of course, it was more challenging in Halo 4 and Halo 5 to get vehicles in different spaces — at least, for me — but here’s hoping that Halo Infinite will provide some fun opportunities. Halo isn’t Halo without it.

Here’s to the players that persist. Take, for example, this perfect use for a Covenant vehicle:

Or this player, determined to go where no Scorpion has ever gone before:

And, finally, 10 minutes of creative driving: