Borderlands’ Tiny Tina DLC gets stand-alone release to prep you for Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, the campaign extension for 2013’s Borderlands 2, will relaunch Tuesday as a stand-alone title for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. The game is $9.99 on consoles and Steam, and it will be free on the Epic Games Store for one week until Nov. 16.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is also a preview, somewhat, to the forthcoming spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, coming in March for the same platforms, plus PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Both games involve the irascible teenage demolitions expert Tiny Tina (Ashly Burch) as the games master for an in-world tabletop role-playing game called Bunkers and Badasses.

The world Tina administers, of course, is a freewheeling parody of fantasy settings and tropes, which she frequently alters to suit her whims. The original DLC was praised for its fourth wall-breaking humor, completely subverting player expectations of the sci-fi shooter.

A statement Tuesday from Gearbox Software said the re-release will feature “brand-new loot and cosmetics.” The new game, due to launch March 25, brings A-list comedians Wanda Sykes, Andy Samberg, and Will Arnett to the cast.