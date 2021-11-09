 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Borderlands’ Tiny Tina DLC gets stand-alone release to prep you for Wonderlands

New, 15 comments

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is free on Epic Games Store until Nov. 16

By Owen S. Good
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep recasts Borderlands 2 in a fourth-wall-breaking fantasy setting
Concept art for the Borderlands 2 campaign extension Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep (2013).
Image: Gearbox Software/2K Games

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, the campaign extension for 2013’s Borderlands 2, will relaunch Tuesday as a stand-alone title for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. The game is $9.99 on consoles and Steam, and it will be free on the Epic Games Store for one week until Nov. 16.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is also a preview, somewhat, to the forthcoming spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, coming in March for the same platforms, plus PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Both games involve the irascible teenage demolitions expert Tiny Tina (Ashly Burch) as the games master for an in-world tabletop role-playing game called Bunkers and Badasses.

The world Tina administers, of course, is a freewheeling parody of fantasy settings and tropes, which she frequently alters to suit her whims. The original DLC was praised for its fourth wall-breaking humor, completely subverting player expectations of the sci-fi shooter.

A statement Tuesday from Gearbox Software said the re-release will feature “brand-new loot and cosmetics.” The new game, due to launch March 25, brings A-list comedians Wanda Sykes, Andy Samberg, and Will Arnett to the cast.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Yep, Naruto is coming to Fortnite

By Ana Diaz
3 comments / new

YouTube will still let you dislike a video, but the world will never know

By Ryan Gilliam
30 comments / new

Far Cry 6’s Vaas DLC launches next week

By Owen S. Good
1 comment / new

Succession fans immortalize Tom and Greg’s bond with Pride and Prejudice memes

By Nicole Clark
2 comments / new

New World’s new public test realm brings mysterious raiders and dark magic

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new
Phoenix Wright pointing at Lt. Columbo and Dick Gumshoe with text at the bottom saying “ It’s the same guy”
Play

How the classic mystery series Columbo influenced Ace Attorney

By Josh Rios
2 comments / new