Squid Game creator confirms season 2, return of main character Seong Gi-hun

Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed today at a Los Angeles event honoring the show’s first season that while he is currently in the planning process for the second season of the series, it’s still too early to say when the season will be produced.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!,” Hwang told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Along with this announcement, Hwang confirmed that Seong Gi-hun, the protagonist of the first season of Squid Game played by Lee Jung-jae, would make a return in season two of the series. “I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back,” Hwang told the Associated Press while standing beside Lee. “He will do something for the world.”

The Korean survival drama Squid Game premiered on Netflix back in September and quickly became the service’s most popular original series, holding the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 most popular shows and movies for four consecutive weeks. In response to the show’s surge in popularity, Netflix made three movies directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk available to stream in the US last week.