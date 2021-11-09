Netflix reveals Squid Game season 2 new and returning cast

A second season of Squid Game is coming to Netflix. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made the announcement in a June 2022 letter to fans of the dystopic survival drama, and Netflix aired a teaser at their Tudum 2023 event.

Netflix announced Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-hun will be reprising their roles from the first season.

Hwang’s letter laid out the journey the show took to get to this point:

It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with the ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.

There is no release date just yet. A Squid Game reality competition is also on the way at Netflix.

Hwang had previously confirmed, at a Nov. 9 Los Angeles event honoring the show’s first season, that he was in the planning process for the second season of the series.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!,” Hwang told the Associated Press. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

The Korean survival drama Squid Game premiered on Netflix back in September and quickly became the service’s most popular original series, holding the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 most popular shows and movies for four consecutive weeks.

Update (June 17, 2023): Netflix has teased out more details about the second season of Squid Game. This post has been rewritten to reflect the new developments.