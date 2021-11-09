 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A League of Legends rhythm game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, and Netflix

Riot and Bit.Trip series developer Choice Provisions unveil Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

By Michael McWhertor

League of Legends is expanding to a new genre: the rhythm platformer. Riot Games and developer Choice Provisions, the creator of the Bit.Trip series, announced Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story on Tuesday, which is coming to Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on Nov. 16, followed by a version for Netflix’s mobile games service “soon.”

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story stars Ziggs, the League champion known for his “Hexplosives” expertise. Players bomb-jump and attack enemies to the beat, avoiding obstacles (and League champion Heimerdinger) and chaining together explosions to a rhythmic soundtrack. You can see Ziggs in rhythm-runner action in the debut trailer for Hextech Mayhem above.

Choice Provisions’ take on the League of Legends universe is part of Riot Games’ effort to bring outside developers into the League intellectual property. Other games unveiled as part of that effort, published under the label Riot Forge, include role-playing game Ruined King: A League of Legends Story made by Battle Chasers: Nightwar developer Airship Syndicate. Riot plans to showcase its Riot Forge lineup during a video presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. PST.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is available for pre-order on Switch and PC, via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store. Those who do pre-order will unlock an exclusive Ruined Ziggs skin for the rhythm runner game.

