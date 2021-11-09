Among Us’ new update includes roles, a store, and achievements — and it’s live now

Tuesday’s Among Us presentation started off with a bang. An assembly of the game’s cute little beans gathered in an auditorium, where a couple of leaders proceeded to show off some of the game’s newest features, included in a hefty update that is now live across all platforms. This update includes new roles for Crewmates, achievements, a storefront with cosmetics, and Cosmicubes.

Among Us will have a storefront now, full of hats, skins, pets, visors, nameplate panels, and bundles that include multiple cosmetics. Playing the game gives players XP, pods, and beans. Beans are a free-to-play currency that unlocks store items, or players can spend real money on stars for immediate unlocks.

There are also Cosmicubes, which look like elaborate branching cosmetic trees. Players will have access to both free and paid Cosmicubes, and this will allow InnerSloth to continually introduce new cosmetics — or “bean drip,” as the developer calls it in the blog post. Cosmicubes can be purchased with beans or stars, but they can only be unlocked “by earning pods through gameplay.” End game rewards are good at encouraging players to finish a round, even if things aren’t going their way.

We also got a look at the new roles coming to the game. There is, of course, the alien Shapeshifter who can disguise themself. InnerSloth shared the Shapeshifter’s existence back on Oct. 27, but this new reveal showed what the hatching process looks like. It’s pretty conspicuous, so Shapeshifters will have to be careful not to get spotted.

Crewmates are getting some backup as well, with new roles of their own. The Scientist can check the crew’s vitals at any time, which is valuable for tracking the action of a map and stopping Impostors early. The Engineer can use vents, which is handy for getting around the map — although it’ll likely cause all sorts of emergency meeting chaos as people accuse each other of being Impostors and defending themselves as Engineers.

Finally, there’s the Guardian Angel. When dead, players can zoom around the map and either complete their tasks (as a Crewmate) or continue to sabotage the ship (as an Impostor). The Guardian Angel is a dead Crewmate who can save their allies from getting one-hit killed by Impostors. This is very powerful, and we’ll have to see how it plays out in action.