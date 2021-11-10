Meet Legendary Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl’s new Ramanas Park

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will feature a new facility where players who have made it into the game’s hall of fame can summon Legendary Pokémon. A trailer on Wednesday showed off Ramanas Park, and what players can expect to find there when the games launch on Nov. 19.

Legendary Pokémon will appear on pedestals within the park after players find the proper slate out in the Sinnoh region. “It’s unclear exactly how these slates can be obtained,” The Pokémon Company said in one last rundown of features before release day.

In Brilliant Diamond, these slates will be key to summoning Raikou, Entei, Suicune, and Ho-Oh. Players of Shining Pearl can encounter Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia. Players can acquire Legendary Pokémon not native to their game version by other means, such as trading with other players.

A pre-launch software update (going live Nov. 11) will make Ramanas Park available, so players with physical copies of the games should be sure to apply the new update first thing. The 1.1.0 version will also bring Mystery Gifts and communication features in the Grand Underground and Super Contest Shows.

However, at launch, the Union Room, which allows for multiplayer battling and trading, will be limited to only two players. “A software update will be released in the future that will allow for additional players to join you,” The Pokémon Company said.

Players who have playing records from Pokémon Sword/Shield, Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Evee! will be granted a Mythical Pokémon for their teams. And a crossover event with Pokémon Go from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21 will celebrate the launch of the new game with free avatar items in the Style Shop.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on Nov. 19 on Nintendo Switch. They are remakes of 2006’s Pokémon Diamond and Pearl for Nintendo DS. Last month, Polygon saw a 40-minute gameplay preview that showcased updated quality-of-life features made possible with the modern console, as well as many of the quirks players remember from the original games.