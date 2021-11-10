Call of Duty: Vanguard players are glitching their way to the most exclusive gun camo

It’s officially Call of Duty season, and players are already pushing their way through Call of Duty: Vanguard’s online multiplayer to unlock weapon camos — proving they’re the best and most dedicated fans. The Atomic camo is particularly hard to get (and cool-looking), requiring players to unlock Diamond camo on all weapon classes. But some players are cheating their way into the reward.

Nanikos, a Call of Duty leaker and data miner on Twitter, tweeted a picture of themselves using the camo and then a follow-up on how to activate it. The video just shows Nanikos click the “none” camo box multiple times until it eventually appears on the weapon. This glitch shouldn’t be replicated, as it’s clearly unintended, and as Call of Duty blog CharlieIntel calls out, it could potentially result in punishment by Activision.

The Atomic camo is a rainbow of neon colors, making it very noticeable. The gaudy look is what most players want for a camo that requires this much grind. And it’s all this grind that makes this glitch so disappointing for fans. Having this rare, recognizable item is a major aspiration that will take many players weeks, if not months, to earn legitimately.

Activision and Sledgehammer games will likely patch the exploit in a few days or weeks, which will almost certainly remove the camo from players who unlocked it via this glitch.