Anime fighter Jump Force is shutting down

Bandai Namco is pulling Jump Force, the anime crossover fighting game that features characters from Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and other series, from digital stores on Feb. 7, 2022.

In an announcement posted Wednesday, the publisher also warned that online services for Jump Force will be shuttered next year, with multiplayer lobbies and other internet-dependent features coming to an end on Aug. 24, 2022. Bandai Namco said that players will be able to use the game’s offline modes after that date.

Jump Force’s closure affects the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One versions of the game.

Bandai Namco originally released Jump Force in February 2019 for PS4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch version arriving in August 2020. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, Jump Force brought together characters featured in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for team-based battles. The cast of 40 playable fighters (plus 14 more through DLC) drew from Bleach, Dragon Ball, Fist of the North Star, Hunter × Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, Naruto, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and beyond.

Jump Force received mixed reviews from fans and critics. Polygon’s review criticized the game’s fighting system — we called it “boring” — and said that it lacked the color, life, and creativity of its manga source material.