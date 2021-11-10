Valve delays the Steam Deck into 2022

The Steam Deck has been delayed, Valve revealed in a Wednesday afternoon blog post. The handheld PC will first start shipping to fans in February 2022, two months past its original schedule. Valve blamed the global supply chain for the device’s delay.

Prior to this delay, the Steam Deck didn’t have an exact release date, with Valve instead telling fans to expect their Deck to ship sometime in December. But the same chip shortages that are preventing players around the world from getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X have now hit the Steam Deck.

The new launch window in February will start with the same reservation queue as before — meaning that only customers who reserved their Steam Deck fast enough to get a December date should expect their Deck in February. Fans who were late to the party should expect a two-month delay to their shipping date. Valve said it plans to update players’ estimated shipping date soon.

Valve originally revealed the Steam Deck in July, showing it off as a mobile alternative to PC gaming. In addition to traditional analog sticks and buttons, it’s also got small touch-sensitive pads on its face and multiple triggers on its back. The company is offering several versions of the device, mostly impacting its storage capacity. The Steam Deck starts at $399, but it can run players $649 for the high-end version. While not every PC game will work with the Steam Deck, Valve has also created its own ranking system to help showcase good Steam Deck games to players.