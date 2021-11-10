 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Far Cry 6’s Vaas DLC launches next week

Journey into insanity with Far Cry 3’s jittery, sadistic pirate

Vaas from Far Cry 3 Image: Ubisoft

Far Cry 6’s first premium expansion, Vaas: Insanity, will launch Nov. 16. It’s part of the $39.99 season pass of post-launch content, which will revisit the psyches of the open-world series’ most deranged villains.

Vaas: Insanity puts Michael Mando back in the role of Vaas Montenegro, the pirate leader and enemy No. 1 of 2012’s Far Cry 3. Vaas: Insanity will be “a brand-new experience inspired by the roguelite genre,” Ubisoft said in a statement. Players will begin with only a pistol, and must find new weapons and power-ups to survive their journey deeper into Vaas’ twisted mind.

Vaas: Insanity will provide a unique opportunity to better understand Vaas’ past, personal demons, and motivations,” Ubisoft said.

The Far Cry 6 season pass will deliver two more expansions, dealing with Far Cry 4 bad guy Pagan Min (in January) and Far Cry 5 heel Joseph Seed (in March). The season pass will also include an updated version of 2013’s bizarre Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon spinoff, which is coming in December.

Far Cry 6’s post-launch roadmap also calls for two more special operations, for free, this month — Puerta del Eden and Malagua — followed by three crossover missions, also free. Those include “Danny & Dani vs. Everybody,” featuring the obligatory Danny Trejo; “Rambo: All The Blood,” which is self-explanatory, in February; and “The Vanishing,” a crossover with Stranger Things, in March.

Far Cry 6 launched Oct. 7; it is available on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

