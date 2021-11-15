Polygon’s 2021 holiday gift guide for all things entertainment

Surprise! The holiday season is already here. It seems like only yesterday when we were trying to figure out how to stream movies and shows with friends over the last winter break. However, the year-end shopping season has already begun, and it’s time to figure out the best entertainment gifts of 2021.
If you’re planning on buying gifts for friends, family, or coworkers this year, then Polygon’s entertainment gift guide has you covered. Below we have a list of some of the best entertainment holiday gifts for those who love books, manga, movies, and more.
This entertainment gift guide pulls from some of our favorite entertainment deals of 2021, plus some of the entertainment essentials we loved this year. Use our guide below to sort through some of the best gift ideas for 2021 whether you’re looking for Blu-rays, decor, or hardware. Our recommendations are also sorted by price so you can find the best gifts, no matter your budget.
A24’s For Promotional Use Only book, $52
Movie swag history is almost as interesting as the films themselves. This book catalogs some of the most interesting promotional items for movies from 1975-2005.
All of the Marvels: A Journey to the Ends of the Biggest Story Ever Told, $22.26
A recollection of the full history of all 27,000+ Marvel comics. This book details the stories, history, themes, and legacy of over a half-million pages of comic book tales.
Apple TV 4K, $169.99
If you want every streaming service, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and more all in one place, the Apple TV 4K will get the job done.
Audio-Technica AT-LP60X turntable, $129.99
It's easier than ever to get into vinyl, especially for your favorite film scores. Audio-Technica’s AT-LP60X is simple to set up and easy to maintain.
Cartoon Saloon’s Irish Folklore Trilogy, $65
This three-disc set contains Blu-rays for The Secret of Kelis, Song of the Sea, and Wolfwalkers plus a bonus disc, art book, special case and more.
Comic book picture frame 2-pack, $31
Instead of having your prized comics sitting in a box, why not display them proudly on your walls?
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga Vol. 1-5, $129.99
The first five collected volumes of the Demon Slayer manga series. Follow Tanjiro Kamado as he journeys to find the demon who destroyed his life.
Disney+, $79.99/year
An annual Disney+ subscription comes with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic programs, and more.
Han Solo in Carbonite lifesize cardboard cutout, $22.47
When it's finally safe to have more friends and family over, this will be the perfect thing to greet them when they visit.
Home Alone Lego set, $249.99
Now you can have Kevin McCallister’s house inside your house with this Lego set.
Kindle Paperwhite, $159.99
If you want to carry a library of books around with you always, the Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers out there.
Optoma HD146X, $549
Our friends at The Verge say this is the best budget projector. It’s a great choice whether you use it in a home or apartment.
The Art of Mondo, $37.49
The Art of Mondo compiles some of the group's most striking renditions of classic movie posters in a single collection.
The Complete Calvin and Hobbes box set, $74.21
A complete history of every adventure in this comic strip from 1985 to 1996.
The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical) 4K Blu-ray, $74.99
Experience the legendary trilogy and extend your stay in the world of Lord of the Rings with extended cuts of the films.
The Matrix Trilogy 4K Blu-ray, $48.99
Catch up with the Matrix Trilogy before Keanu Reeves and the gang make their return in the new film.
Understanding Comics: The Invisible Art, $23.29
One of the best ways to make your own comics is by reading Scott McCloud's comic about making comics.
Apple Gift Card, $10+
With e-gift and physical gift card options, the Apple Gift Card is the gift card for everything Apple. Redeemable in the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and beyond, give your loved ones the chance to choose their own entertainment adventure. From the latest iPhone or AirPods Pro, to in app and music purchases, the choice is theirs. Give endless joy this holiday season with the Apple Gift Card.
