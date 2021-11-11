Call of Duty: Vanguard leaks hint at Captain America, Indiana Jones cameos

Captain America and Indiana Jones have three things in common: They hate Nazis, they’re owned by Disney, and they both might be coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, according to unconfirmed references to the characters in the game’s files.

Data miners say they have discovered in-game mentions and artwork that suggest that cameos for both Disney heroes could be making their way into the latest Call of Duty game, possibly in their own event.

A Call of Duty content creator, ModenasHD, posted apparent references to Captain America and Indiana Jones “sets” discovered in Vanguard, as well as artwork of a Captain America player card. (The two pieces of artwork that ModenasHD posted are old fan creations, however, and do not appear to originate from Call of Duty: Vanguard.) On Thursday, VGC reported that it had “seen additional artwork claimed to have been pulled from Vanguard’s game files, including Playercards featuring Indy and Cap.” Other leakers have also hinted at Captain America and Indiana Jones tie-ins for the newest Call of Duty game.

While still unconfirmed, both Captain America and Indiana Jones wouldn’t be huge stretches for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Both characters are period-appropriate, battling through World War II in their own stories. Second, this wouldn’t be the strangest crossover we’ve seen from Call of Duty. Not only have we seen R-rated action heroes like John McClane from Die Hard and John Rambo, but Frank the bunny from Donnie Darko and Jigsaw from Saw have also shown up in Call of Duty games.

Still, Disney characters — primarily Marvel super heroes — have mostly appeared in cartoonish, less-violent form in Fortnite, and one has to wonder how much the family-friendly company wants to be associated with the realistic violence of Call of Duty.

It’s also possible that Captain America and Indy themselves won’t appear in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but that their iconic weapons — the round shield and whip, respectively — and gear could instead, based on another intriguing reported leak.

While not directly tied to the inclusion of Captain America or Indiana Jones, Call of Duty data miner Nanikos — who also posted about a new Atomic camo glitch in Vanguard — tweeted about another potential Vanguard crossover: Attack on Titan. Nanikos credits content creator Drake Hurley with finding the model for the anime’s famous swords.

Polygon has reached out to Call of Duty publisher Activision for comment on the supposed leaks, and will update when the company responds.