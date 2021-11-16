Polygon’s 2021 budget gift guide for the holidays

The holidays are right around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about the best gifts for 2021. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend ton to get something amazing for your friends, family, or coworkers. Whether you’re looking to buy gifts for someone who loves video games, entertainment, or hobbies, we have you covered.
Polygon’s budget gift guide will show you some of the best gifts you can buy without breaking the bank. We’ll cover some of our favorite recommendations from helpful decor, essential pieces of hardware, hobby kits, tabletop games, and video games.
This budget gift guide pulls from some of our favorite deals of 2021. Use our guide below to sort through some of the best gift ideas for 2021 if you’re on a budget. Our recommendations are sorted by category and overall price so you can make sure you find the right gift.
What are you looking for?
Video Games Hardware Decor Tabletop Games Hobby Movies & TV
How much do you want to spend?
$$$ $$ $
8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth controller, $49.99
This wireless controller works well with Android, iOS, macOS, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh battery pack, $21.99
Whether you’re running around playing Pokémon Go or Cookie Run Kingdom while you’re out, it’s always good to have a backup battery for your smartphone.
Brainwavz Big T dual headphone stand, $11.99
Add double headphone storage under any desk with this simple stand.
Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit, $12.39
This inexpensive kit will give you everything you need to start playing Dungeons & Dragons. All you need is a few friends and your imaginations.
Genki Shadowcast, $49.99
The Shadowcast is an affordable capture card that will also let you turn your laptop’s screen into a monitor for your consoles.
Gundam RX-78-02 High Grade 1/144, $24.99
This High Grade kit is a great introduction to the world of Gunpla. Start here before you fill your house with robots.
HDMI capture card, $17.35
Hooking up a fancy camera to your computer for streaming or video calls doesn’t have to be pricey. This inexpensive alternative does the same job as its pricier counterparts.
Hori Split Pad Pro, $44.88
While Hori’s replacement Joy-Cons will make your Switch larger, the grips made the experience of playing handheld more comfortable.
Logitech K380 bluetooth keyboard, $29.99
This portable keyboard can connect to three devices including Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC and even your PlayStation 5.
MyBuild Mecha Frame, $19.99
MyBuild’s Mecha Frames are great if you want to get into brick building or making mechs. Buy a few of these, and then mix and match the parts.
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit, $32.95
The Nintendo Labo kits expand your Switch with innovative cardboard construction sets to make things like pianos and robots and virtual reality headsets.
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, $49.99/year
Get online with the Nintendo Switch while also getting tons of classic games from the NES, Super NES, N64, Sega Genesis, and more.
PowerA Wireless GameCube style controller, $42.99
If you love playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on your Switch, then this nearly perfect recreation of the GameCube controller is a must.
Roku Streaming Stick+, $29.99
Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is an easy way to turn a TV into a smart TV for all your favorite streaming channels.
Sabrent 10-port USB 3.0 hub, $39.99
Add 7 USB 3.0 ports and 3 charging ports to your computer with a single wire.
The Mandalorian and The Child Lego set, $19.99
This adorable Brick Headz Lego set will let you make one of the best duos in the Star Wars universe.
TP-Link TL-SG108 ethernet network switch, $17.99
Connecting your consoles and PC to an ethernet connection will give you the best internet speeds, especially for online gaming. This network switch can hook up all your consoles and computers quickly.
