If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Share All sharing options for: Polygon’s 2021 budget gift guide for the holidays

The holidays are right around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about the best gifts for 2021. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend ton to get something amazing for your friends, family, or coworkers. Whether you’re looking to buy gifts for someone who loves video games, entertainment, or hobbies, we have you covered.

Polygon’s budget gift guide will show you some of the best gifts you can buy without breaking the bank. We’ll cover some of our favorite recommendations from helpful decor, essential pieces of hardware, hobby kits, tabletop games, and video games.

This budget gift guide pulls from some of our favorite deals of 2021. Use our guide below to sort through some of the best gift ideas for 2021 if you’re on a budget. Our recommendations are sorted by category and overall price so you can make sure you find the right gift.