Here’s your first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse ... Part One

It’s been a big couple of months for Spider-Man and multiverses. Dr. Strange introduced Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to countless other realities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now the animated multiverses are back with the first trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 aka Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which Sony released out of Brazil’s CCXP on Saturday night. And that wasn’t the only reveal: At the panel, the movie was released as Part One — meaning there’s a whole other movie in the works to follow it up.

The teaser footage for the movie finds Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in college, and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) jumping from her reality to meet him. Together they travel to an entirely new world, and a new art style for the movie. There’s no look at whether Spider-Verse 2 reassembles Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), but we do get a look at a new face: Spider-Man 2099 (who after being teased in the Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene will be played by Oscar Isaac).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One is written by Phil Lord, Chrs Miller, and Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The movie will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Legend of Korra), Justin K. Thompson (a production designer on the original movie), and Kemp Powers (Soul). Meanwhile, Lord and Miller will also be back to executive produce just like the first movie.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One will be released on Oct. 7, 2022.