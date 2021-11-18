Polygon’s 2021 holiday gift guide

How much do you want to spend?

What are you looking for?

8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth controller, $49.99 This inexpensive controller works great with Android, iOS, macOS, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

A24’s For Promotional Use Only book, $52 The history of movie swag is almost as interesting as the films it was meant to promote. This book catalogs some of the best promotional items made for movies between 1975 and 2005.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Villager Collection, $47.99 Bring home a whole crew of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ newest villagers: Dom, Flick, Marshall, and Isabelle. These two-inch figures even have a fuzzy texture to mimic their in-game look.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60X turntable, $129.99 Video game and movie soundtrack vinyls are only getting more popular. Now’s the time to buy a turntable to listen to all your cool-looking records.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga Vol. 1-5, $129.99 If you want to get started reading the collected manga of one of the hottest anime around, then grab the first five volumes of Demon Slayer.

Die Hard 1000-Piece Puzzle, $20 Celebrate the holidays with everyone’s favorite Christmas movie in puzzle form.

Disney+, $79.99/year An annual Disney+ subscription comes with movies and shows from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, Star Wars, and more.

Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit, $12.39 It’s always a good time to learn D&D. This kit, made for 2-6 players, will teach you everything you need to know with a campaign that will last you weeks.

Flexispot Kana Pro Bamboo desk, starts at $539.99 Flexispot’s electronic standing desk is smooth, can carry a ton of weight, and has smart features like a USB charger, cable management, and more.

Genki Shadowcast, $49.99 Pair this little dongle with a laptop and your Nintendo Switch, and you can turn your notebook into a monitor.

Gigantamax Meowth Poké Plush, $35.99 Sleep the night away with this 20-inch plush of Meowth in its Gigantamax form.

Hori Split Pad Pro, $44.88 While Hori’s replacement Joy-Cons will make your Switch larger, the grips make the experience of playing handheld more comfortable.

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, $69.99 You never know when you’ll need to open up your gaming hardware to repair it. iFixit’s toolkit has everything you need and more to get the job done. The tweezers are also great for Legos and Gunpla.

iPad Mini, 256GB, $649.00 Apple’s newly updated iPad Mini is the perfect device to enjoy Apple Arcade games and other mobile titles.

Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB split mechanic keyboard, $199.99 If you want to split the difference between the look and feel of a mechanical keyboard and an ergonomic keyboard, the Kinesis Freestyle Edge is a great compromise.

LG CX 55-inch OLED, $1,289 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners are going to want to get a TV optimized with features that support these systems. LG’s CX meets our recommendations.

Logitech K380 bluetooth keyboard, $29.99 This portable keyboard can connect to three devices including a PC, PlayStation, iPad, and many other Bluetooth devices.

My Hero Academia Hoodie with gaiter, $16.97 You might not have pride for your school, but you can wear the school colors from My Hero Academia. This hoodie also has a built-in gaiter, in case you want to conceal your secret identity.

Nintendo Switch OLED, $349.99 Nintendo’s refreshed handheld console’s larger, more vibrant screen makes old and new games shine.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, $49.99/year Get online with your Switch plus get access to classic games from the NES, Super NES, Genesis, N64, and more.

Oculus Quest 2, $399 The Oculus Quest 2 may be the easiest way to get into VR.

PlayStation 5, $499 Sony’s powerful console has a sleek design, tactile controller, and a host of exclusive games.

PlayStation Plus, $59.99/year An annual membership gives you new titles every month, discounts on games and DLC, plus the ability to play online.

Razer Kiyo Pro, $129.99 Now is a good enough time as any to upgrade your webcam. Razer’s camera offers 1080p60 uncompressed video to make you look crisp.

Razer Nommo speakers, $99.99 Sleek, powerful, and unique-looking speakers with an adjustable bass knob to dial in the punch you prefer.

Ring Fit Adventure, $79.99 If you don’t have a lot of space or time to get in shape, Ring Fit Adventure is a great way to burn calories and build a little muscle while actually having fun.

Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Lego set, $169.99 Recreate the sights – and sounds – of the first 3D Super Mario game with this Lego set.

TCL 4-Series, 50-inch, $450 The 4-Series TVs from TCL are solid 4K HDR screens, great for streaming movies with their built-in Roku software, and they also have good-looking visuals for modern gaming consoles.

The Skyrim Library - Volumes I, II & III, $57.99 You already own Skyrim on every platform, but now you can own all the history, lore, and art of the game in paper form with this three-book set.

TP-Link TL-SG108 ethernet network switch, $17.99 One of the easiest upgrades to your home gaming setup is an ethernet network switch. This small box will can connect all your consoles and your computers to ethernet, giving them the best speeds for online gaming.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2, $149.95 The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is one of the most versatile and comfortable gaming headsets, especially if you wear glasses. There are two versions: one for Xbox Series X, and one that works with the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Windows PC.

Turtle Beach Velocity One universal flight stick, $379.95 This all-in-one flight stick for the Xbox Series X and Windows PC is everything you need to take to the skies in your favorite flight sim.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $14.99/mo Unlock hundreds of games for your Xbox, Windows PC, and cloud gaming with this monthly subscription.

Xbox Gaming Set & Game On Outfit for 18-inch American Girl dolls, $88 The American Girl dolls have loads of accessories to fulfill all sorts of careers and hobbies. This set comes with an Xbox Series X, a toy version of Ori and the Blind Forest, a mini Game Pass subscription card, a cozy chair, and more.