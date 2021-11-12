The trailer for Disney’s Proud Family revival Louder and Prouder stars a buff Suga Mama

Penny Proud, LaCienega Boulevardez, Suga Mama, and the rest of the Proud family cast are back. The first trailer for the Disney Plus revival, dropped out of the 2021 Disney Plus Day event, brings back the quirky family in all their glory, picking up right where it left off in 2005. The series was first announced in February 2020, and creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar said that in their minds, “the show never really went away.”

The Proud Family first debuted in 2001, and followed the lovable yet dysfunctional family in the center: teenager Penny Proud, worrywart father Oscar, veterinarian mother Trudy, baby siblings BeBe and CeCe, and wacky grandma Suga Mama. Penny’s friends also played a central role in the show. The Proud Family was notable for its very diverse cast. The trailer for the upcoming series brings a lot of familiar characters back, like the glamorous LaCienega Boulevardez and tech nerd Sticky. And of course, there are plenty of Suga Mama antics — she gets really buff at one point. Good for her! The trailer also promised a wide variety of guest stars, including Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

As far as cast members reprising their roles from the original series, the show has lined up Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Recurring voices include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins. Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson,Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen are all expected to appear as guest stars.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will debut on Disney Plus in February 2022.