It seems like everyone is streaming or becoming a content creator lately, whether that’s teachers becoming streamers thanks to the pandemic or people solving their crosswords on TikTok. For everyone else who creates content, you’re likely playing your favorite games in front of an audience or making videos based on your interests. Regardless of how you stream, we put together the perfect gift guide for streamers and content creators.
Polygon’s 2021 holiday gift guide for streamers and content creators has recommendations to improve your setup, whether you’re getting online to play games, make videos, or just want to spruce up your work from home Zoom calls. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite PC gaming accessories, cameras, decor, headsets, and microphones.
No matter what your budget is, you can use our 2021 holiday gift guide for streamers and content creators to find the right item for you, your friends, your family, or a coworker. Some of our recommendations work well together — like a chair and a desk — while others are stand-alone items that will improve your setup.
8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth controller, $49.99
If you want to keep your hands off your keyboard when playing, this controller works great for Windows PC games, as well as macOS, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.
Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless attachable microphone, $119.95
If you have a pair of headphones you love but they don’t have a microphone on them, you can attach a ModMic to them for great voice quality without any wires.
ASUS Rog Zephyrus G15, $1,549.99
Our sister site The Verge says this is the best gaming laptop. It’s also one of the lightest 15-inch laptops around.
Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone, $99
Connect this microphone to an audio interface for crisper audio than a USB microphone.
Audio-Technica AT2020 USB+, $125
If you’d prefer to stick to a USB microphone, get this instead.
beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X, $299
Just because you’re streaming, doesn’t mean you have to use a gaming headset. The DT 700 Pro X headphones are studio quality gear that work great for gaming and editing audio and video content.
Blue Compass microphone arm, $99.99
Blue’s premium broadcast-style microphone boom arm lets you smoothly put your microphone where you need it.
Elgato Cam Link 4K, $123.98
One of the easiest ways to replace a webcam with a higher end camera is by attaching it to your computer with the Elgato Cam Link.
Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+, $140.54
The HD 60 S+ is an essential piece of gear if you plan to stream console games. You can even pass the signal through to get a full 4K60 HDR10 signal to your monitor.
Elgato Stream Deck, $149.99
Control your stream, lights, social media updates, and more from this customizable LCD button deck.
ErgoChair Pro+, $699
The ErgoChair Pro+ is one of our favorite gaming chairs. In addition to its comfort, we love the five-year warranty.
Everlasting Comfort foot rest, $25.45
Posture might not be the first thing you have in mind when setting up a stream, but it’s worth investing in ways to stay comfortable and healthy while spending hours sitting down.
Flexispot Kana Bamboo desk, starts at $409.99
Your streaming desk doesn’t have to be stationary. Having a desk that can hold all your gear and let you stand up without issues can help you stay active throughout the day.
Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB split mechanic keyboard, $199.99
You can move the left side of this keyboard out of the way when playing and bring it back when it’s time to type to your chat.
Logitech G Pro Wireless, $98.00
The Logitech G Pro Wireless is one of our favorite esports mice. It’s so light and so accurate that it's a joy to use for gaming and everyday tasks, too.
Nanoleaf Shapes – Triangle Starter Pack, $169.99
If you need to liven up the room you make content in with something more than just colored lights, try out Nanoleaf’s triangular, illuminated panels.
Native Instruments Komplete Audio 1, $109.99
Native Instrument’s audio interface is slick, small, simple to use, and can quickly connect to high-end microphone and speakers with minimal setup.
Neewer 20-inch LED Ring Light, $180.99
A ring light can make your streams and videos look professionally produced. Neewer’s ring light comes with attachments for smartphones or cameras.
Nyx Finishing Powder, $8.25
You might not think of makeup as a neccessary part of getting in front of a camera, but once you use this powder to reduce the shine on your face, you’ll be glad you have it.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip Starter Kit, $68.99
Add a glow around your monitor, desk, or anywhere else you want to wash in colorful lights with this kit.
Razer Kiyo Pro, $129.99
Razer’s webcam offers uncompressed 1080p60 footage to make you look great on stream or in videos.
Sony ZV-1 camera, $648
Sony’s ZV-1 is a content creator-focused camera that makes it easy to monitor how you look on camera with its flip out screen.
NZXT Capsule Microphone, $130
Designed for a plug-and-play experience, the Capsule is the perfect companion for communicating while gaming or streaming. With features like the cardioid polar pattern and an internal shock mount, it captures your voice and nothing else. No need to worry about loud fans or a noisy keyboard, Capsule is designed to capture your voice with crystal clarity in a gaming environment. The sleek and simplistic design — available in black or white — needs very little adjustment to sound great, so you can jump right into your game or stream.