If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

It seems like everyone is streaming or becoming a content creator lately, whether that’s teachers becoming streamers thanks to the pandemic or people solving their crosswords on TikTok. For everyone else who creates content, you’re likely playing your favorite games in front of an audience or making videos based on your interests. Regardless of how you stream, we put together the perfect gift guide for streamers and content creators.

Polygon’s 2021 holiday gift guide for streamers and content creators has recommendations to improve your setup, whether you’re getting online to play games, make videos, or just want to spruce up your work from home Zoom calls. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite PC gaming accessories, cameras, decor, headsets, and microphones.

No matter what your budget is, you can use our 2021 holiday gift guide for streamers and content creators to find the right item for you, your friends, your family, or a coworker. Some of our recommendations work well together — like a chair and a desk — while others are stand-alone items that will improve your setup.