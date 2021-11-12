Prey is a new Predator prequel movie coming to Hulu

The galaxy’s most dangerous hunter is coming back to Earth in a new entry in the Predator franchise. The new movie will be called Prey and will be a prequel set in the Predator universe. Prey was announced during Disney Plus Day on Friday.

Prey is set in 1719, according to the announcement, and involves a Predator landing somewhere in the Americas around that time. Disney also released a teaser image of Naru, a Comanche warrior who has to protect her people from the Predator.

Prey will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, his first film since 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane. He previously directed pilots for The Boys and The Lost Symbol. The movie has been in production for a while, with Trachtenberg originally coming up with the idea in 2016, though it was originally called Skulls. Prey is set to star Amberg Midthunder. This is the first Predator movie since Shane Black’s 2018 film The Predator, which was poorly received by just about everyone.

While Prey is being produced by 20th Century Studios, it will be released on Hulu in the United States and Disney Plus Star in international territories.