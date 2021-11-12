Disney Plus’ The Princess is apparently John Wick meets Sleeping Beauty

Disney announced plenty of new shows and movies coming to its streaming services during Disney Plus day, including a few from its recently acquired studio, 20th Century Pictures. Along with the new Predator prequel Prey, Disney also announced No Exit, The Princess, and Rosaline and all four will stream on Hulu.

While Disney didn’t have much information on any of the three movies, it did include a few description to help get fans excited for the films. No Exit is an adaptation of the Taylor Adams’ 2017 thriller novel of the same name, which follows several people caught in a blizzard — among other things. The movie will star Rosaline is a Romeo and Juliet-style romantic comedy.

Finally, The Princess is “John Wick meets Sleeping Beauty,” according to Disney’s announcement. The assumption would be that it’s an action movie with a princess in the lead role, but we’re not sure how literally to take the title or comparison. The lead character will be played by The Kissing Booth star Joey King, who definitely does not appear to be asleep in the still image Disney released. The Princess will also be directed by Le-Van Kiet, an action director whose last film was the Vietnamese movie Furie — which also involved a woman doing a whole lot of fighting.

All of these movies are set to release on Hulu sometime in 2022.