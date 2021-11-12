Marvel announces Hawkeye spinoff Echo and more Disney Plus shows

Marvel Studios has a whole lot of Marvel movie spinoffs coming to Disney Plus in the next few years. Kevin Feige was on hand for the 2021 Disney Plus Day to share details and logos for several new series including Echo, Agatha: House of Harkness, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, I Am Groot, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Echo focuses on Maya Lopez (played by Alaqua Cox), a character from Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye, but it’s not clear if it will follow Maya before or after the events of the November MCU series. Agatha will center around the evil deeds and wicked ways of WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness and will bring Kathryn Hahn back as the star. Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams a genius inventor who comes up with her own suit of high-tech armor inspired by Iron Man.

There are a few series are on the way that take their inspiration from Marvel movies as well. Secret Invasion will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos the Skrull. The series will be a major crossover and show off all the ways that the Skrulls have been infiltrating Earth for years using their shapeshifting powers.

Finally, Disney is also bringing back the Star-Lord and his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy for some Disney Plus adventures. First there’s the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is written and directed by Guardians director James Gunn. Also coming to Disney Plus from the Guardians is I Am Groot, a series of shorts about Baby Groot and his time growing up.

None of these projects have release dates yet, but because many of them had been announced last year, it seems possible that some could arrive as early as 2022.