Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.

It’s easy to assume that She-Hulk is simply the comic book equivalent of a “sexy Hulk” costume, but after being created for trademark reasons, she has found a very different niche in the Marvel Comics universe. That is, as its most famous attorney, which Marvel’s newly revealed footage establishes early, as Maslany announces: “I’m Jennifer Walters. I’m a normal lawyer.”

Of course, Jen Walters was a normal lawyer until a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner — who appears in the footage, played by Mark Ruffalo — conferred a version of his gamma powers on her, and now she can transform into a more impulsive, but still smart, giant, green version of herself at will. From the new footage it’s unclear how Jen’s origin story will go in the new TV series, but the teaser does give a brief tease of her costume, clearly inspired by her classic white and purple leotard.

Tim Roth (The Incredible Hulk) will also reprise a previous Hulk-related role for the series, as the Abomination (as teased in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) will play Titania, a super-strong supervillain who often targets She-Hulk with her ire.

The footage closes out with Jen warning TV viewers not to make her angry; “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry,” a winking reference to the last time a Hulk character had a live-action television series in 1978. There appears to be one more shot from She-Hulk in Disney’s sizzle reel, of a green-skinned woman in a sequined dress stepping out of a limousine and onto a red carpet.

Marvel did not offer any release date for the She-Hulk Disney Plus series, simply describing it as an “original series streaming soon,” but the show is expected to premiere in 2022.