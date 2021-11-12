Baba Is You free update includes 150 puzzles, level editor

Baba Is You, the acclaimed indie puzzle game for PC and Nintendo Switch, will get a level editor, 150 more puzzles, and more in a free update launching on Nov. 17, developer Hempuli said on Friday.

The Baba Make Level update, for Switch, Windows PC, Mac, and Linux, will include tutorials for its level editor, and creators will be able to share their puzzles with other players online. Baba Is You will also have a hand-picked Featured Levels category, spotlighting the best among the community creations.

The update will also offer new objects, art, music, and effects in both the new batch of puzzles, and for use in user-generated content.

Baba Is You launched in 2019, and was No. 4 on Polygon’s list of that year’s best. Each level works under different rules, which are represented as movable tiles in the playing space. By moving and combining the rules in unusual ways, players solve the puzzle for the character or characters on the screen.

Baba is You began life as a demonstration built by Arvi “Hempuli” Teikari for the 2017 Nordic Game Jam, where it took first place. It later took nominations for best independent game at the 2019 Golden Joystick Awards and The Game Awards 2019. It won the Game Developers Choice Awards’ honors for Best Design and Innovation in 2020.