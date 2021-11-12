Gucci made a $10,000 Xbox, which does come with Game Pass

Microsoft and Italian luxury fashion house Gucci have teamed up for a special edition Xbox Series X. The $10,000 bundle, which includes the console, two wireless controllers, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (or unspecified length), and a Gucci-made carrying case, will go on sale Nov. 17, is limited to just 100 hand-numbered editions.

Every component of the limited-edition Xbox oozes Gucci branding. The Xbox Series X itself is laser engraved with the house’s iconic Rhombi design, which Gucci explains as having a double meaning: “the GG pattern becomes a wordplay—not only representing Guccio Gucci’s initials but also the gaming phrase ‘Good Game.’”

“Good Game” is also emblazoned on the Gucci luggage (“Xbox” is on the opposite side), which is similar in style to the Fake/Not Fake line of bags that Gucci released in fall 2020. The interior features an Xbox-green quilted lining and compartments for the console and controllers. A similar bag from Gucci’s Fake/Not Fake line went for about $5,800 in 2020, which helps explain the high cost of this particular Xbox bundle.

The controllers also bear Gucci’s House Web stripe in red and blue, to round out the design.

If you have a spare $10,000 bill lying around, you can grab the Gucci Xbox bundle from one of the luxury brand’s stores in New York City, Beverly Hills, Mexico City, Milan, London, Berlin, Beijing, or Tokyo.