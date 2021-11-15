How to watch Microsoft’s Xbox anniversary stream

Microsoft will broadcast its Xbox Anniversary Celebration event on Monday, celebrating 20 years since the original Xbox launched with Halo: Combat Evolved. The broadcast will be hosted on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. The Xbox Anniversary Celebration event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.

The company told The Verge it doesn’t plan on announcing new games during the livestream. Instead, the broadcast is designed as “a special look back at all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the past two decades.” Subtitles will be available for at least 29 different languages, as well as ASL on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Elsewhere on the internet, however, Xbox fans are speculating that Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer will launch early, ahead of the game’s scheduled Dec. 8 release date. Microsoft has not confirmed anything regarding an early launch, nor has it detailed any expectations for Monday’s stream.

“We are excited to mark this milestone with you as we celebrate some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox,” Xbox Wire editor Will Tuttle wrote. “It’s been fun to reminiscence on all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the years and are excited about what the next 20 years with has in store as we continue to play.”