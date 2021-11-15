Pre-install Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, while you’re at it

With less than a month until Halo Infinite launches, this is a good time to remind fans that the game’s new, free-to-play multiplayer module can be preinstalled on both console and PC. (Which is well-timed news, because Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is now live, in beta form, on Xbox and PC, as part of a surprise release from Microsoft and 343 Industries.)

Halo Infinite launches on Dec. 8 and will be available day one to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC.

The multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite requires approximately 50 GB of storage, according to the game’s Steam and Microsoft Store pages. It’s unknown how much space the full game will take up; recent leaks and rumors have said it’ll take 97 GB, which falls in line with the installation size for Halo: The Master Chief Collection (104 GB) and Halo 5: Guardians (95 GB).

Monday is the 20th anniversary of the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved and with it, the first Xbox. Microsoft will celebrate both with a livestream event at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.

Update: This story has been updated to note that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta is now live on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC.