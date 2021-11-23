If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

The holiday shopping season is already here. It may be time for you to start thinking about getting gifts for the people in your life that love to play games on mobile devices, instead of on the living couch or bedroom. Mobile devices are more powerful than ever and they can play some truly impressive games. Having the ability to play games directly on a smartphone or streaming over the internet means more people can have access to more games. This guide will help you choose the best gifts for those who love playing games on the go.

Polygon’s 2021 mobile gaming gift guide will share our top picks for the best games, accessories, and hardware for iOS and Android devices. This buying guide has recommendations for all price ranges, so you’ll be able to find gifts on any budget. Choose between our favorite devices, add-ons, subscription services, audio gear, and more.