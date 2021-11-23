The holiday shopping season is already here. It may be time for you to start thinking about getting gifts for the people in your life that love to play games on mobile devices, instead of on the living couch or bedroom. Mobile devices are more powerful than ever and they can play some truly impressive games. Having the ability to play games directly on a smartphone or streaming over the internet means more people can have access to more games. This guide will help you choose the best gifts for those who love playing games on the go.
Polygon’s 2021 mobile gaming gift guide will share our top picks for the best games, accessories, and hardware for iOS and Android devices. This buying guide has recommendations for all price ranges, so you’ll be able to find gifts on any budget. Choose between our favorite devices, add-ons, subscription services, audio gear, and more.
What are you looking for?
Controllers Accessories Audio Subscriptions Hardware
How much do you want to spend?
$$ $ $$$$ $$$
8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth controller, $49.99
This versatile controller works great as is with any Bluetooth device, however it works even better with its mobile clip.
8Bitdo Mobile Clip, $14.99
The 8BitDo Mobile Clip attaches to their Pro 2 controller allowing you to clip any smartphone to it for easy gaming.
Aduro Lounger, $11.99
We fell in love with this odd accessory that lets you hold up your smartphone with your neck.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh battery pack, $21.99
If you plan on plan on playing games on the go, it never hurts to have an easy-to-carry battery pack on hand.
Anker USB C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter, $15.99
Most Android phones don't have a headphone jack, so you should always carry an adapter if you want to use wired headphones.
Apple Arcade, $4.99/mo
Get 200+ games and more with no ads and no in-app purchases right on your Apple devices with this subscription.
Apple iPad Mini, 256GB, $649.00
The new iPad Mini can act as a fantastic mobile console for Apple Arcade games and other titles in the App Store.
Asus ROG Phone 5, $719 *
If you want one of the best-looking gaming phones out there, The Verge says the ROG Phone 5 is the overkill option.
Backbone One, $99.99
Our friends at The Verge say the Backbone One is one of the best mobile gaming controllers.
Bose QuietComfort 20 Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $249
Noise cancelling headphones are the perfect companion for long plane rides or privacy when playing mobile games.
Lightning to 3.5mm, $7.99
Most Apple mobile devices don't have a headphone jack, so if you want to plug in wired headphones, you’ll need this adapter.
Logitech K380 bluetooth keyboard, $29.99
In case you need to type on your smartphone or tablet while gaming, Logitech’s K380 is small and easy to carry around.
SanDisk Ultra MicroSD 256GB, $29.99
If you're going to add a lot of games to your smartphone, you'll want to expand your storage with a MicroSD card to fit more games.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2, $149.95
The Turtlebeach Stealth 700 headphones are one of the most comfortable Bluetooth gaming headsets we've used. Great for consoles and mobile gaming.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $14.99/mo
With Game Pass, you can play hundreds of games through cloud gaming on your smartphone or a web browser. Just connect a Bluetooth controller and you're set.
XROUND Aero wireless earbuds, $59.99
XROUND’s Aero wireless earbuds have ulta-low latency which makes them great for competitive and rhythm games.
