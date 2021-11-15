Xbox gets another 76 backward-compatible games, with enhancements

Microsoft is celebrating the Xbox’s 20th anniversary by making another 76 games, from the original Xbox and Xbox 360, backward compatible on current Xbox consoles. The games will support Auto HDR on the Xbox Series X, and will get a resolution increase on it and Xbox One.
The list of games includes best-sellers like the Max Payne trilogy; fan favorites like Red Dead Revolver, Gladius, and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect; pop culture relics like 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand; FromSoftware obscurities Otogi and Otogi 2; and mainstream controversies like Manhunt.
Backward compatibility was put on hold in June 2019; Peggy Lo, Xbox’s compatibility program lead, called this surprise batch the “latest and final addition” to Xbox’s backward compatibility program, which was announced at E3 2015 and brought Xbox 360 games to Xbox One the following autumn. The program later expanded to include original Xbox games.
In addition to Auto HDR (with supported displays) on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, original Xbox games will get a four-fold resolution increase on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X; a 3x resolution increase on Xbox Series S, and a 2x resolution increase on Xbox One and Xbox One S.
Eleven of the games (Fear, Fear 3, Binary Domain, and Nier were mentioned) will get 60 frames-per-second support thanks to the FPS Boost feature introduced to Xbox Series X earlier this year. Additionally, another 26 games the were already in the backward compatibility program will get FPS Boost support — including Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Dragon Age: Origins, and Alan Wake. FPS Boost will also come to 33 titles on Xbox Cloud Gaming.
“Together, we’ve celebrated our passion for incredible games and proven the importance of preserving our legacy for future generations of gamers,” Lo wrote on Xbox Wire. “Compatibility and game preservation are core to the DNA of Team Xbox and our community.”
Here is the full list of games added to Xbox’s backward compatibility program:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Edition
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- Fear
- Fear 2: Project Origin
- Fear 3
- Fear Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- Nier
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
