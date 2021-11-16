Riot Games surprise-releases Ruined King RPG and announces more games

Riot Games on Tuesday unexpectedly launched the first titles from its Riot Forge publishing arm. Both Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story were released during a special event in which the company shared details about more titles on the way.

Ruined King is a turned-based single-player RPG and is developed by Airship Syndicate (Darksiders: Genesis). The game was supposed to launch in early 2021, but it was delayed until an unspecified time later this year. As it turned out, Riot never officially announced a release date for the game, and dropped it by surprise on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm game developed by Choice Provisions (Bit.Trip) and was announced just a week before its release.

During Tuesday’s event, Riot also revealed Song of Nunu, a new single-player adventure game developed by Tequila Works (The Sexy Brutale), which will focus on League of Legends’ character Nunu and his trusty Yetti friend, Willump.

Riot then gave players more details on the upcoming 2D puzzle-platformer Convergence, developed by Double Stallion, which will be out sometime next year. Also coming next year is Riot Forge’s mysterious new game set in Demacia — though that was the only detail that Riot was willing to give away right now.

Hextech Mayhem and Ruined King are both out now on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 (with PlayStation 5 compatibility), and Xbox One (with Xbox Series X compatibility).